Photos show Hurricane Melissa's impact on the Caribbean

Monster storm leaves a trail of death, destruction through the Caribbean

AP and AFP
A man stands on what is left of the roof of his neighbor following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in longwood, St Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025.
AFP-RICARDO MAKYN

Hurricane Melissa cut a path of destruction through the Caribbean, bringing severe flooding and extreme winds that toppled tress and collapsed buildings to the islands in and around its path.

Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, ranking among the strongest Atlantic hurricanes.

It came ashore again in Cuba as a Category 3 storm, and also caused damage in nearby Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP and AFP photo editors.

