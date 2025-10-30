Photos show Hurricane Melissa's impact on the Caribbean

Monster storm leaves a trail of death, destruction through the Caribbean
Hurricane Melissa cut a path of destruction through the Caribbean, bringing severe flooding and extreme winds that toppled tress and collapsed buildings to the islands in and around its path.
Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, ranking among the strongest Atlantic hurricanes.
It came ashore again in Cuba as a Category 3 storm, and also caused damage in nearby Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
