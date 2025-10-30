'Monster' Hurricane Melissa: Death toll climbs

At least 52 deaths confirmed as monster hurricane Melissa barrels through Caribbean
Hurricane Melissa has caused widespread destruction across the Caribbean with a rising death toll.
The storm, which peaked as a record-tying Category 5 with 297 kmh (185 mph) winds — the strongest to hit Jamaica in over 170 years — has left a devastating path through the Caribbean since making landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, on October 29.
Over 530,000 Jamaicans remain without power, with 15,000 in shelters, and recovery efforts are underway amid widespread infrastructure damage.
Updated death toll and impacts
The confirmed death toll has risen to at least 52 across the region, with numbers likely to increase as remote areas become accessible.
In Haiti, at least 25 people have died due to flooding from swollen rivers. Jamaica reported four deaths, with bodies recovered in Black River and Gallon Beach.
Melissa then weakened to Category 3 before hitting Cuba with winds of 120 mph.
US Disaster Assistance Response Teams are en route to Jamaica, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti, expected within 24-48 hours.
Jamaica faces extensive structural damage, power outages, and blocked roads.
Airports are reopening for emergency relief flights after mostly superficial damage.
In Santiago province, 241 communities remain isolated without communication, affecting up to 140,000 residents.
Eastern Cuba evacuated around 735,000 people to emergency centres. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reported extensive damage and urged caution as heavy rains persist.
Melissa's impact continues to develop as relief efforts mobilise across the region.
As of October 30, 2025, Hurricane Melissa has weakened to a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 144 kmh (90 mph) heading toward the southeastern or central Bahamas, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Hurricane warnings remain in effect for the southeastern and central Bahamas, as well as Bermuda, where conditions could intensify late Thursday before rapidly diminishing Friday.
[Figures are compiled from Civil Protection agencies, NHC, and US State Department; assessments ongoing].
The Unicef estimates 1.6 million children at risk, with aid including water, food, and hygiene kits en route.
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness described the damage as "heartbreaking," particularly in Black River, which he called "totally destroyed."
Tourism hotspots like Montego Bay face months of recovery, with airports reopening gradually for relief flights.
