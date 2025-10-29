In Pictures: Category 5 Hurricane Melissa's catastrophic damage in Jamaica

Southwestern Jamaica reeled from the impact of Hurricane Melissa on Tuesday, as floodwaters submerged communities, roofs were torn off homes, and massive boulders crashed onto roads. The Category 5 storm, among the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, brought winds of up to 295 kph, leaving a trail of destruction across the island.

Landslides and fallen trees blocked key routes, while widespread power outages plunged towns into darkness. Authorities said recovery efforts could take time as crews work to clear debris and restore essential services. Nearly 15,000 people have sought refuge in shelters, and about 77 per cent of the island, some 540,000 customers, remain without electricity.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.