In Pictures: Category 5 Hurricane Melissa's catastrophic damage in Jamaica

Nearly 15,000 people in shelters and about 77% of the island remain without electricity
Southwestern Jamaica reeled from the impact of Hurricane Melissa on Tuesday, as floodwaters submerged communities, roofs were torn off homes, and massive boulders crashed onto roads. The Category 5 storm, among the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, brought winds of up to 295 kph, leaving a trail of destruction across the island.
Landslides and fallen trees blocked key routes, while widespread power outages plunged towns into darkness. Authorities said recovery efforts could take time as crews work to clear debris and restore essential services. Nearly 15,000 people have sought refuge in shelters, and about 77 per cent of the island, some 540,000 customers, remain without electricity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox