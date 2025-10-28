Dubai: As the monstrous Hurricane Melissa barrels toward Jamaica, a daring mission by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron of the United States Air Force enters the heart of the tempest. The specially-equipped reconnaissance aircraft pierced the towering eyewall and plunged into the calm centre of what is rapidly strengthening into a Category 5 cyclone.

The flight collected critical meteorological data amid fierce turbulence and haunting visual contrasts—massive cloud walls swirling at hurricane speeds encircled a strangely serene eye. According to on-board meteorologists, the phenomenon, known as the “stadium effect”, underscored the extreme dynamics of the storm.