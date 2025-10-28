GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Into the Eye: US Air Force plane flies through Hurricane Melissa

Flying through turbulence, the US Air Force reached the calm eye of Category 5 Melissa

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Dubai: As the monstrous Hurricane Melissa barrels toward Jamaica, a daring mission by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron of the United States Air Force enters the heart of the tempest. The specially-equipped reconnaissance aircraft pierced the towering eyewall and plunged into the calm centre of what is rapidly strengthening into a Category 5 cyclone.

The flight collected critical meteorological data amid fierce turbulence and haunting visual contrasts—massive cloud walls swirling at hurricane speeds encircled a strangely serene eye. According to on-board meteorologists, the phenomenon, known as the “stadium effect”, underscored the extreme dynamics of the storm.

Meanwhile, Jamaican authorities have issued urgent warnings to residents. The country’s prime minister described the storm as “hugely destructive” and called for immediate sheltering and evacuation to higher ground. The island faces torrential rain, surging seas, and destructive winds that could rank among the worst in its recorded history.

This reconnaissance mission not only highlights the bravery of those who fly into nature’s most ferocious systems—it also plays a vital role in anticipating the storm's path and intensity, improving forecasts and saving lives. As Melissa warns, the message is clear: prepare now, act fast, and heed every warning.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This RAMMB/CIRA handout satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa southeast of Jamaica at 12:10 UTC on October 27, 2025.

280 km/h: Category 5 Hurricane Melissa looms

2h ago3m read
This RAMMB/CIRA handout satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa southeast of Jamaica at 12:10 UTC on October 27, 2025.

175mph: Jamaica braces for its strongest hurricane

2m read
A man installs storm shutters at a business in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Portmore, St. Catherine parish, Jamaica, on October 25, 2025.

Category 5 Hurricane Melissa heads for Jamaica

3m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

How to legally rent a Dubai property as a holiday home

3m read