Flying through turbulence, the US Air Force reached the calm eye of Category 5 Melissa
Dubai: As the monstrous Hurricane Melissa barrels toward Jamaica, a daring mission by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron of the United States Air Force enters the heart of the tempest. The specially-equipped reconnaissance aircraft pierced the towering eyewall and plunged into the calm centre of what is rapidly strengthening into a Category 5 cyclone.
The flight collected critical meteorological data amid fierce turbulence and haunting visual contrasts—massive cloud walls swirling at hurricane speeds encircled a strangely serene eye. According to on-board meteorologists, the phenomenon, known as the “stadium effect”, underscored the extreme dynamics of the storm.
Meanwhile, Jamaican authorities have issued urgent warnings to residents. The country’s prime minister described the storm as “hugely destructive” and called for immediate sheltering and evacuation to higher ground. The island faces torrential rain, surging seas, and destructive winds that could rank among the worst in its recorded history.
This reconnaissance mission not only highlights the bravery of those who fly into nature’s most ferocious systems—it also plays a vital role in anticipating the storm's path and intensity, improving forecasts and saving lives. As Melissa warns, the message is clear: prepare now, act fast, and heed every warning.
