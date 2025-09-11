Pre-order the iPhone 17 in the UAE: When, how

UAE residents included in the first wave of 63+ countries for launch, no delays reported
The iPhone 17 series (including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max) was officially announced by Apple during its “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, 2025.
Customers in more than 63 countries and regions (including Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, France,Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, the US, and Vietnam), will be able to pre-order iPhone Air starting Friday.
Friday, September 12, 2025
Time: 5am PDT (4pm UAE) Friday, September 12 (as per Apple’s global rollout)
The devices will be available for purchase online or via authorised telecom carriers and retailers.
Deliveries: Friday, September 19, 2025.
Pre-ordering is straightforward and available through official Apple channels and authorised partners in the UAE.
Here's a step-by-step guide:
Via Apple's Official Website or App:
Visit apple.com/ae or use the Apple Store app on iOS.
Select your model (e.g., iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone 17 Pro Max), storage capacity (starting at 256GB for all models), and colour.
Choose unlocked (for flexibility with carriers) or carrier-connected options.
Add to cart and proceed to checkout. You'll need a UAE-issued credit/debit card or Apple Pay.
Opt for 0% financing if eligible (available through financing partners for up to 12-24 months).
Free shipping is standard for orders over Dh100, with delivery within 1-3 days post-launch.
At Apple Stores in the UAE:
Visit physical Apple Stores for in-person pre-orders starting September 12.
Locations include: Apple Dubai Mall (Dubai), Apple Mall of the Emirates (Dubai), Apple Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi), and Apple Al Maryah Island (Abu Dhabi).
Expect queues on launch day (September 19); stores open early (around 8:00 am) for pickups.
Trade-ins are available in-store for instant credit.
Through telecom carriers:
Major carriers like Etisalat and du will open pre-order portals on September 12 via their websites (etisalat.ae or du.ae) or apps.
Bundle with postpaid plans for discounts (e.g., up to Dh1,000 off with a 24-month contract). eSIM activation is required for all models in the UAE (no physical SIM tray).
Virgin Mobile UAE also offers pre-orders with similar bundles.
Authorised retailers:
Retailers like Sharaf DG, Jumbo Electronics, and others will accept pre-orders online and in-store from September 12.
Many offer exclusive bundles (e.g., free cases or AirPods) and extended warranties. Check sites like mygsm.me or ipoint.ae for same-day delivery options post-launch.
Tips:
Pre-configure your order on Apple's site ahead of time to speed up checkout.
All models are eSIM-only in the UAE, so ensure your carrier supports it (Etisalat and du do). Trade-in programs can save Dh150–Dh2,500 on eligible devices (iPhone 8 Plus or newer).
Where can UAE residents Pre-Order the iPhone 17?
Pre-orders are available across the UAE, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates.
Key locations include:
Online: apple.com/ae, etisalat.ae, du.ae, sharafdg.com, jumbo.ae, extra.com.
Physical Stores: Apple Stores (as listed above), carrier outlets (e.g., Etisalat and du shops in malls), and electronics retailers (Sharaf DG in Dubai Mall, Jumbo in Yas Mall).
Delivery is nationwide via free shipping from Apple and partners, with pickup options at stores.
iPhone 17 will be available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities. iPhone 17 starts at Dh3,399.
iPhone 17 Air will be available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 17 starts at Dh4,299.
iPhone 17 Pro will be available in double the entry storage, 256GB, as well as 512GB and 1TB. Available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver, iPhone 17 Pro starts at Dh4,699.
iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and for the first time, 2TB storage capacities. iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Dh5,099.
All prices are for unlocked models; carrier bundles may reduce effective costs.
|Specs: iPhone 17
|iPhone Air
|iPhone 17 Pro
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Display: 6.3 inch, 120 Hz, OLED, 3,000 nits (peak), always-on display, anti-reflective coating
|6.5 inch, 120 Hz, OLED, 3,000 nits (peak), always-on display, anti-reflective coating
|6.3 inch, 120 Hz, OLED, 3,000 nits (peak), always-on display, anti-reflective coating
|6.9 inch, 120 Hz, OLED, 3,000 nits (peak), always-on display, anti-reflective display
|Processor: A19 (5-core GPU)
|A19 Pro (5-core GPU)
|A19 Pro (6-core GPU)
|A19 Pro (6-core GPU)
|Storage: 256 or 512 GB
|256, 512 GB, 1 TB
|256, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB
|256, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB
|Cameras: 48-MP main camera, 48-MP ultrawide with Macro, 18-MP front camera
|48-MP main camera, 18-MP front camera
|48-MP Fusion camera, 48-MP ultrawide with Macro, 48-MP telephoto with 8X zoom, 18-MP front camera
|48-MP Fusion camera, 48-MP ultrawide with Macro, 48-MP telephoto with 8X zoom, 18-MP front camera
|USB-C speeds: USB 2, up to 480 Mb/s
|USB 2, up to 480 Mb/s
|USB 3, up to 10 Gb/s
|USB 3, up to 10 Gb/s
|Colors: Lavender, Mist Blue, Black, White, Sage
|Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
|Silver, Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange
|Silver, Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange
|Material: Aluminum and Ceramic Shield 2 on front
|Titanium, Ceramic Shield 2 on front, Ceramic Shield on back
|Aluminum, Ceramic Shield 2 on front, Ceramic Shield on back
|Aluminum, Ceramic Shield 2 on front, Ceramic Shield on back
|Thickness: 7.95 mm
|5.64 mm
|8.75 mm
|8.75 mm
|Extras: Qi2 25W (MagSafe) wireless charging, Face ID, Dynamic Island, Ultra Wideband (2nd Gen), IP68, N1 networking chip, Dual Capture
|Qi2 20W (MagSafe) wireless charging, Face ID, Dynamic Island, Ultra Wideband (2nd Gen), IP68, N1 networking chip, Apple C1X modem, Dual Capture
|Qi2 25W (MagSafe) wireless charging, Face ID, Dynamic Island, Ultra Wideband (2nd Gen), IP68, N1 networking chip, Vapor chamber cooling, Dual Capture
|Qi2 25W (MagSafe) wireless charging, Face ID, Dynamic Island, Ultra Wideband (2nd Gen), IP68, N1 networking chip, Vapor chamber cooling, Dual Capture
|Price (from): $799
|$999
|$1,099
|$1,199
|Price (from): Dh3,399
|Dh4,299
|Dh4,699
|Dh5,099
iOS 26 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 15. Some features may not be available in all languages or regions, and availability may vary due to local laws and regulations. For more information about availability, visit apple.com.
Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean.
More languages will be coming by the end of this year: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages.
