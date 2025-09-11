Pre-order the iPhone 17 in the UAE: When, how

Visit apple.com/ae or use the Apple Store app on iOS.

Select your model (e.g., iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone 17 Pro Max), storage capacity (starting at 256GB for all models), and colour.

Choose unlocked (for flexibility with carriers) or carrier-connected options.

Add to cart and proceed to checkout. You'll need a UAE-issued credit/debit card or Apple Pay.

Opt for 0% financing if eligible (available through financing partners for up to 12-24 months).