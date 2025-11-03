Gulf News launches its first-ever Cybersecurity Awards

The event will feature an exclusive one-day forum followed by an awards ceremony
Gulf News has announced the launch of its first-ever Cyber Forum & Awards 2025, a landmark event dedicated to advancing cybersecurity dialogue and celebrating excellence.
The event set to take place on Tuesday, November 18, at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, bringing together leading cybersecurity professionals, policymakers, innovators, and industry decision-makers from across the region.
As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated in a rapidly digitalizing world, the Gulf News Cyber Forum & Awards 2025 aims to provide a platform for thought leadership, collaboration, and recognition of those driving resilience and trust in the digital ecosystem.
The event will feature an exclusive one-day forum followed by an awards ceremony that honors individuals and organizations shaping the future of cybersecurity across 13 categories — including Cybersecurity Leader of the Year, CIO of the Year, Best Cloud Security Solution, and Best Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).
The event marks the first time Gulf News has launched an awards programme dedicated to cybersecurity, underscoring the publication’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s national digital agenda and promoting a culture of cyber awareness.
“Cybersecurity sits at the heart of every successful digital transformation journey. With the Cyber Forum & Awards 2025, Gulf News is proud to recognize the visionaries, innovators, and organizations that are protecting the region’s digital future. This is our first-ever cybersecurity awards programme, and it reflects our ongoing dedication to fostering dialogue and collaboration in an area that affects every business and every citizen,” says Tina Bhaktha, Director, Events & Special Features at Gulf News, the organisers of the event.
The evening awards gala will honor those who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in securing information systems, driving cyber innovation, and strengthening organizational defenses.
Categories span across both leadership and solution-oriented achievements — from individual recognitions such as CISO, CIO, and CFO of the Year, to technical excellence awards including Best Threat Detection & Response Solution, Best Cloud Security Solution, and Best GRC Platform.
Anoop Paduval, Head of Information Security & Governance at Gulf News, described the awards as a reflection of the media organisation’s growing engagement with the technology and cybersecurity community.
“At Gulf News, we recognize that cybersecurity is no longer just a technical concern — it’s a business priority,” Paduval said. “The Gulf News Cyber Forum & Awards 2025 represents our commitment to acknowledging those who are leading the charge in making our digital ecosystem safer and more resilient. Through this initiative, we hope to encourage best practices and inspire continuous improvement across industries.”
“Cybersecurity is the invisible backbone of every smart city, digital service, and online interaction. By recognizing the people and technologies behind this critical layer of trust, Gulf News is proud to contribute to the region’s continued digital success.”
The forum will also feature a strong lineup of keynotes and panel discussions. Among the sessions are “AI Business Value: Communicating Impact and ROI to the Board,” “The New Cyber Era: Challenges and Opportunities,” and “Resilience and Trust that Ignites Cyber Confidence.”
These discussions will focus on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, strategies for building digital resilience, and the importance of leadership alignment in addressing evolving threats.
David George, Head of Creative Content & Design at Gulf News, highlighted the importance of the initiative.
“With technology advancing faster than regulation and awareness, the threat landscape is changing every day. The Gulf News Cyber Forum & Awards 2025 is designed to bring clarity and direction to this evolving conversation. By bringing together experts, innovators, and executives under one roof, we aim to help organizations turn cyber challenges into opportunities for innovation and growth.”
The Gulf News Cyber Forum & Awards 2025 will conclude with an exclusive gala dinner, where winners will be announced and honored in the presence of senior executives, technology experts, and government representatives. Attendees can also look forward to extensive networking opportunities before and after the ceremony.
Through this pioneering event, Gulf News aims to position the UAE as a regional hub for cybersecurity excellence and dialogue — echoing the country’s commitment to building a secure and trustworthy digital economy.
