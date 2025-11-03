Gulf News launches its first-ever Cybersecurity Awards

“Cybersecurity sits at the heart of every successful digital transformation journey. With the Cyber Forum & Awards 2025, Gulf News is proud to recognize the visionaries, innovators, and organizations that are protecting the region’s digital future. This is our first-ever cybersecurity awards programme, and it reflects our ongoing dedication to fostering dialogue and collaboration in an area that affects every business and every citizen,” says Tina Bhaktha, Director, Events & Special Features at Gulf News, the organisers of the event.