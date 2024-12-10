Managed Security Services (MSS) are quickly becoming a strategic necessity for businesses aiming to enhance cybersecurity while optimising costs. Industry experts during a panel discussion on maximising managed security services for optimal efficiency at Gulf News’ Cybersecurity Forum discussed the selection criteria for adopting MSSPs, while emphasising the potential for cost reduction through outsourcing.

“Identify the specific needs of your organisation and based on that, look at the MSSP offerings available in the market, since not all MSSPs have the skill sets aligned with your organisation’s tech stack,” said Mukesh Kumar, Manager, Information Security, Apparel Group.

“Once you identify the right MSSP, you can review the categories of services they offer, and then you can frame the agreement,” said Kumar.

Select a reliable partner

Choosing the right MSSP partner is critical, as they can help create a secure digital ecosystem that safeguards your business from evolving threats while ensuring operational continuity.

“A trusted partner is one who is capable in terms of both technologies and skill sets, and can provide the necessary support in times of need. This is crucial in a business where downtime can result in millions in losses,” Kumar pointed out, adding, “It’s important to have a reliable partner with a solid reputation – whether through past experience, references, or their overall track record. These are some of the key criteria that businesses can consider before making a decision.”

A security insurance

Convincing management and boards to adopt an MSSP can be challenging, especially when there is an in-house team in place, highlighted panelists.

“It’s not always easy to convince the management on the efficacy of an MSSP, but for me, having one was very critical because the threat landscape is constantly changing. It’s an ever-evolving scenario. The way we take insurance to protect against unforeseen events, I had to explain to the board that we need to have the same level of protection in the form of an MSSP,” said Santhosh John Thomas, Group Information Systems Manager, African+Eastern.

“Just as insurance mitigates risks and provides peace of mind, an MSSP helps safeguard the organisation against emerging threats and vulnerabilities, ensuring we have proactive protection and a response plan in place. It’s essentially a form of security insurance.”

Understanding the benefits, demand for MSSPs has gained traction in the UAE.

“We have noted a rise in demand for MSSPs in the last two years and this is evident especially with the number of customers we’ve onboarded,” said Jishanth Karunakaran, Founder and Managing Director, Mindfire Technologies.

“While selecting a service provider, it’s important to consider the threat landscape. When we look at the recent exposures, it’s clear that many of these were not detected by tools. This led us to introduce an exposure management programme on top of traditional security monitoring, where we address critical risks each month. We evaluate the technology stack, identify vulnerabilities, assess exposure risks, and leverage threat intelligence for each of these risks, prioritising them accordingly. While tools certainly play a role in this process, our team of skilled professionals is key, whether it’s in threat hunting or managing typical risks.”

Cost saving

Panelists explained how an MSSP reduces operational costs by providing access to advanced security technologies and expertise without the need for significant upfront investments or ongoing maintenance, freeing organisations from the burden of managing complex infrastructures.

“When you outsource to a good MSSP, you can significantly reduce costs due to economies of scale. For example, if you choose to run security operations in-house, such as maintaining your own Security Operations Centre (SOC), the costs can quickly add up. This is because you need to staff, equip, and manage everything internally,” explained Kiran Kumar, Chief Information Security Officer at Alpheya, said,

“In addition to cost savings, MSSPs bring a lot of value to the organisation. They stay up to date with the latest trends, frameworks, and attack surface knowledge, which enhances your security posture. So, from both a cost and value perspective, outsourcing to an MSSP helps you reduce expenses while benefiting from advanced security capabilities,” he said.