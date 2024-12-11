In an inspiring panel discussion at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2024 held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, leading women in cybersecurity shared their insights on breaking stereotypes, overcoming challenges, and inspiring the next generation to embrace the rapidly evolving field of cybersecurity.

Moderator Anoop Paudval, Head of Information Security and GRC at Gulf News, set the tone by emphasising the importance of diversity in tech. “We’re here to understand the challenges, celebrate the successes, and chart a path for a more inclusive future in cybersecurity,” he said, welcoming an accomplished panel of women who have shattered glass ceilings in their respective domains.

Irene Corpuz, Founding Partner of Women in Cybersecurity Middle East (WiCME), highlighted societal and organisational challenges. “Bias often starts early, from stereotypes in education to workplace environments that lack diversity. Leadership plays a key role in addressing this,” she remarked, citing UAE’s progressive policies. “In the federal workforce, 60 per cent are women, with 30 per cent in leadership roles. This shows what’s possible with the right leadership and KPIs in place.”

Irene who is a cybersecurity policy expert and a member of the Global Forum for Cyber Expertise in the Netherlands, also spoke about how WiCME is initiating programs to encourage more women to join this sector. “We collaborate with conferences and insist on having skilled, knowledgeable women speakers. It's not about just meeting quotas; it's about demonstrating expertise."

Yana Li, Director of IT & Platform Security at WebBeds, shed light on how cybersecurity transcends technology. “Cybersecurity isn’t just about deep tech. It intersects with all business functions—HR, legal, compliance. We must shift the narrative to show that this field is open to anyone with a passion for problem-solving,” she stated.

"The challenges that women face in cybersecurity stem from societal stereotypes. These have existed for years, but the ground is shifting significantly now in a positive way. We see more women in technology and various initiatives globally promoting this change."

Yana also stressed the power of mentorship, saying, “Celebrating women in this field isn’t just about recognition; it’s about inspiring young girls to see themselves as future leaders.”

Maryam Mesbah, a Cybersecurity Architect Engineer at Honeywell, emphasised the need for visible role models. “Unconscious bias and the lack of visible role models make it harder for women to enter cybersecurity. This field requires confidence and technical expertise. Celebrating women who excel in cybersecurity can inspire others and encourage more women to join the field," she said.

The panel also celebrated WiCME’s efforts in building capacity and fostering global collaborations.

The discussion concluded with a call to action for organisations and events to actively include women in cybersecurity roles. “We must normalise women in this space,” said Yana. “Until we no longer differentiate between genders in tech, every step forward matters.”