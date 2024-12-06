Which iPhones are affected?

According to WABetaInfo, if your iPhone cannot be updated to iOS 15.1 or later, it will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. This includes older models such as:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone users running the older version of the operating system won’t be able to use WhatsApp. Image Credit: WABetaInfo

What should you do?

Update your iPhone: If your iPhone is capable of running iOS 15.1 or later, update your device's software to ensure continued WhatsApp access.

To do this, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Upgrade to a newer iPhone: If your iPhone cannot be updated to iOS 15.1 or later, consider upgrading to a newer model that supports the latest iOS version.

A reminder for android users: Android users are not affected by this change. WhatsApp will continue to support devices running Android 5.0 or newer.

Stay updated for the best experience

To enjoy the latest features and security enhancements, it's essential to keep your iPhone's software up-to-date. Avoid using jailbroken or modified iPhones, as these devices are not supported by WhatsApp.