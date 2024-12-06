WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones running iOS 15.0 or older versions starting May 5, 2025. This move is part of the platform's commitment to staying current with modern technology and providing optimal performance.
Why is WhatsApp making this change?
WhatsApp is continually evolving to offer new features and enhanced security. To ensure optimal performance and compatibility with the latest technology, the company has decided to discontinue support for older devices.
Which iPhones are affected?
According to WABetaInfo, if your iPhone cannot be updated to iOS 15.1 or later, it will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. This includes older models such as:
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
What should you do?
Update your iPhone: If your iPhone is capable of running iOS 15.1 or later, update your device's software to ensure continued WhatsApp access.
To do this, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
Upgrade to a newer iPhone: If your iPhone cannot be updated to iOS 15.1 or later, consider upgrading to a newer model that supports the latest iOS version.
A reminder for android users: Android users are not affected by this change. WhatsApp will continue to support devices running Android 5.0 or newer.
Stay updated for the best experience
To enjoy the latest features and security enhancements, it's essential to keep your iPhone's software up-to-date. Avoid using jailbroken or modified iPhones, as these devices are not supported by WhatsApp.
By focusing on newer operating systems, WhatsApp aims to deliver a seamless and secure messaging experience for its users.