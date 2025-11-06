A 24k gold-plated iPhone is selling for Dh11,111 in Dubai’s biggest 11.11 sale

UAE retailers also slash electronics prices up to 50 per cent for 11.11 sale deal
Dubai: If you have ever dreamed of owning a gold-plated iPhone, now might be your moment. UAE electronics retailers are rolling out their most aggressive promotions yet for the upcoming 11.11 sale, with Eros Group offering a show-stopping deal: a 24-karat gold-plated iPhone for exactly Dh11,111.
The 11.11 sale, also known as Singles' Day, originated in China as the world's largest shopping event and has rapidly gained traction in the UAE. Falling on November 11 each year, the date's four ones (11/11) have inspired retailers to create special price-point promotions – and this year's offerings are turning heads across the Emirates.
Eros Group told Gulf News it is offering a genuine 24-karat gold-plated iPhone, complete with luxurious gold plating and personalized engraving options, for Dh11,111 – a discount from its regular price of Dh12,999.
"The gold-plated iPhone is from a local customization company, and these are TRA-approved units with original specifications," explained Rajat Asthana, CEO of Eros Group. "It combines luxury with the symbolic pricing that makes 11.11 special."
Eros is also structuring its entire 11.11 campaign around the repeating numeral one, with special deals starting as low as Dh11 and hitting price points at Dh111, Dh1,111, and the premium Dh11,111 tier.
"We are doing 11:11 deals starting from Dh11 and also touching on price points like Dh111 and Dh1,111," Asthana said. "Special promotions are given across gadgets and lifestyle categories including fitness tracking devices, and the offers are in general price discounts rather than freebies."
Meanwhile, Jumbo Electronics also said it is approaching the sale with equal ambition, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent along with strategic banking partnerships that sweeten the deal.
"At Jumbo, the 11.11 campaign is centred around high-value bundle deals and special price-point offers, in addition to discounts," a Jumbo spokesperson told Gulf News. "We are offering up to 50 per cent off, plus 10 per cent instant savings through select bank partners – ENBD, ADIB, SIB along with flash deals and Dh 111 / Dh1,111 promotions."
Key highlights on Jumbo.ae include 75-inch TVs, mirrorless cameras with exclusive bundles, home appliances, and the latest smartphones – all positioned to capture maximum consumer attention during the sale period.
While Eros Group expects a modest 10 per cent of sales to come through digital channels, Jumbo is projecting a 50 per cent growth in online sales compared to last year's 11.11 event.
"We expect online to lead performance, with Jumbo.ae projected to grow around 50 per cent vs last year during the 11/11 period," the Jumbo spokesperson explained. "Overall, the event is expected to contribute to approximately 20 per cent of total November sales, driven mainly by digital channels."
As competition intensifies between online and brick-and-mortar channels, delivery speed has emerged as a critical differentiator. Eros Group is banking on its logistics capabilities to give it an edge, particularly in appliances.
"For online it is always price as the main factor, however speed in delivery in many categories where we promise 24 hours delivery to customer in appliances is a normal norm for us and will act as an edge for us in appliances brands," Asthana explained.
The emphasis on rapid fulfillment reflects changing consumer expectations in the UAE, where shoppers increasingly demand Amazon-style logistics alongside competitive pricing.
Another major trend shaping this year's 11.11 sale is the explosive growth of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services. Jumbo reports that payment installment options through providers like Tamara and Tabby are drastically changing shopping behavior.
"BNPL options through Tamara and Tabby, where payments can be split into 3–4 zero-interest instalments, are becoming more common and are helping drive higher average order values," the Jumbo spokesperson said.
"Shoppers are also comparing prices across channels before finalizing their purchase, showing a clear focus on value and flexibility."
UAE consumers are also becoming increasingly sophisticated in their shopping behavior, with retailers saying that browsers are starting their research well before the actual sale date.
"We expect shoppers to begin browsing and building wish-lists ahead of 11/11, rather than waiting only for the sale day," Jumbo's spokesperson said.
