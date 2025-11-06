A 24k gold-plated iPhone is selling for Dh11,111 in Dubai’s biggest 11.11 sale

The 11.11 sale, also known as Singles' Day, originated in China as the world's largest shopping event and has rapidly gained traction in the UAE. Falling on November 11 each year, the date's four ones (11/11) have inspired retailers to create special price-point promotions – and this year's offerings are turning heads across the Emirates.

Dubai : If you have ever dreamed of owning a gold-plated iPhone, now might be your moment. UAE electronics retailers are rolling out their most aggressive promotions yet for the upcoming 11.11 sale, with Eros Group offering a show-stopping deal: a 24-karat gold-plated iPhone for exactly Dh11,111.

"We are doing 11:11 deals starting from Dh11 and also touching on price points like Dh111 and Dh1,111," Asthana said. "Special promotions are given across gadgets and lifestyle categories including fitness tracking devices, and the offers are in general price discounts rather than freebies."

"At Jumbo, the 11.11 campaign is centred around high-value bundle deals and special price-point offers, in addition to discounts," a Jumbo spokesperson told Gulf News. "We are offering up to 50 per cent off, plus 10 per cent instant savings through select bank partners – ENBD, ADIB, SIB along with flash deals and Dh 111 / Dh1,111 promotions."

"For online it is always price as the main factor, however speed in delivery in many categories where we promise 24 hours delivery to customer in appliances is a normal norm for us and will act as an edge for us in appliances brands," Asthana explained.

"We expect online to lead performance, with Jumbo.ae projected to grow around 50 per cent vs last year during the 11/11 period," the Jumbo spokesperson explained. "Overall, the event is expected to contribute to approximately 20 per cent of total November sales, driven mainly by digital channels."

