All-new iPhone 17 may wow fans — but can it give Apple a bigger price boost?

Apple shares jump 12% in August as investors await launch of ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
A render of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max presented by AppleTrack.
@MatTrang911

Dubai: Apple is days away from unveiling the iPhone 17, headlined by the company’s thinnest-ever model, the iPhone 17 Air. The September 9 launch marks the start of a three-year redesign roadmap that could redefine Apple’s flagship device and rekindle consumer excitement.

Shares lift-off

Apple shares rose 12% in August, its strongest month in more than a year, after reporting double-digit earnings growth across key areas. Sales in Greater China climbed 4%, easing investor concerns in one of Apple’s most competitive markets.

“Apple’s August rally is encouraging, but sustained growth will depend on consumer demand for the iPhone 17 lineup,” said Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro.

Analysts say product launches often spark stock rallies that cool afterward. But this year’s backdrop includes the possibility of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, which could support consumer sentiment and spending.

What’s changing

The iPhone 17 Air introduces an ultra-slim body that marks Apple’s boldest design shift since the iPhone 12. Yet leaks suggest trade-offs:

  • Battery life could drop below 3,000mAh.

  • Camera system may shrink to a single wide-angle lens.

  • Durability risks recall “Bendgate” fears despite a titanium alloy frame.

  • Physical features like the SIM card tray and dual speakers may be cut.

  • Price tag could surpass the iPhone 17 Pro despite reduced features.

These choices could divide opinion between design-focused buyers and users who prize practicality.

Longer game?

Beyond 2025, Apple plans a foldable iPhone in 2026 and a wraparound curved-glass “iPhone 20” in 2027 to mark the device’s 20th anniversary. Supply chain leaks describe the foldable as a book-style device with a 7.8-inch inner display and a thinner form factor than current rivals.

Apple is also expected to emphasize privacy-focused, on-device AI across its ecosystem. While competitors like Google and Samsung are pushing cloud-driven AI, Apple’s cautious strategy could set it apart if it delivers on security and usability.

“The iPhone 17 launch will be critical in determining whether Apple can sustain its momentum,” said Gilbert. “AI will be a key theme, and investors will want clearer signs of monetisation as Apple looks to close the gap with rivals.”

Why it matters

The iPhone still generates nearly half of Apple’s revenue. A successful 17 lineup could kick-start a strong upgrade cycle, especially in key markets like China and India.

But Apple faces rising pressure from Samsung’s foldables and a wave of Chinese competitors. Its three-year redesign plan aims to restore the “wow” factor many say has faded in recent years.

The ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air will test whether bold design alone is enough to keep Apple’s edge—or whether compromises on features and price will limit its appeal.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
