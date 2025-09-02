The event, streamed online under the tagline “awe dropping”, will also showcase the Apple Watch Series 11, new AirPods Pro, and likely teasers of a foldable iPhone due in 2026.

Dubai: Apple is days away from unveiling the iPhone 17, headlined by the company’s thinnest-ever model, the iPhone 17 Air. The September 9 launch marks the start of a three-year redesign roadmap that could redefine Apple’s flagship device and rekindle consumer excitement.

Analysts say product launches often spark stock rallies that cool afterward. But this year’s backdrop includes the possibility of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, which could support consumer sentiment and spending.

Apple shares rose 12% in August, its strongest month in more than a year, after reporting double-digit earnings growth across key areas. Sales in Greater China climbed 4%, easing investor concerns in one of Apple’s most competitive markets.

The ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air will test whether bold design alone is enough to keep Apple’s edge—or whether compromises on features and price will limit its appeal.

But Apple faces rising pressure from Samsung’s foldables and a wave of Chinese competitors. Its three-year redesign plan aims to restore the “wow” factor many say has faded in recent years.

“The iPhone 17 launch will be critical in determining whether Apple can sustain its momentum,” said Gilbert. “AI will be a key theme, and investors will want clearer signs of monetisation as Apple looks to close the gap with rivals.”

Apple is also expected to emphasize privacy-focused, on-device AI across its ecosystem. While competitors like Google and Samsung are pushing cloud-driven AI, Apple’s cautious strategy could set it apart if it delivers on security and usability.

Beyond 2025, Apple plans a foldable iPhone in 2026 and a wraparound curved-glass “iPhone 20” in 2027 to mark the device’s 20th anniversary. Supply chain leaks describe the foldable as a book-style device with a 7.8-inch inner display and a thinner form factor than current rivals.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.