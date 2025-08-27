iPhone 20 or foldable iPhone? Apple’s 3-year plan to reinvent the iPhone

Plan backed by supply chain insights, includes foldable in 2026, curved-glass “iPhone 20”
Apple is poised to embark on an ambitious three-year plan to redefine the iPhone, its flagship product that accounts for nearly half of its revenue.
This strategic overhaul, starting in September 2025, aims to address criticisms of incremental updates and reassert Apple’s dominance in the smartphone market amid growing competition from Samsung, Google, and Chinese foldable makers.
The plan, detailed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and corroborated by supply chain insights, introduces transformative designs: an ultra-slim iPhone Air in 2025, a foldable iPhone in 2026, and a curved-glass “iPhone 20” in 2027 to mark the device’s 20th anniversary.
This roadmap signals a bold shift from the familiar, squared-off designs introduced with the iPhone 12, aiming to restore the visual “wow” factor that has waned in recent years.
In September 2025, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, headlined by the iPhone Air, a thinner and lighter model replacing the iPhone 16 Plus.
Inspired by the MacBook Air’s branding, the iPhone Air prioritises a sleek chassis — potentially as thin as 5.5mm — over certain features, with trade-offs including a single rear camera, reduced battery life, and eSIM-only connectivity.
It will debut Apple’s in-house C1 modem chip, a significant step toward reducing reliance on Qualcomm.
The rest of the iPhone 17 series, including Pro and Pro Max models, will see modest upgrades — i.e. enhanced cameras and a new orange colour option, laying the groundwork for future innovations.
The most significant leap comes in 2026 with Apple’s first foldable iPhone, codenamed V68, according to the claimed roadmap leak.
This book-style device, resembling Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, will feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded, with a thickness of 4.5–4.8mm open and 9–9.5mm closed.
It will include four cameras — one front-facing, one internal, and two rear sensors — and revert to Touch ID due to the challenges of integrating Face ID’s TrueDepth system into a thin foldable chassis.
The foldable will use an in-cell touch screen to minimise the crease, addressing a common issue in competitors’ devices.
Equipped with the C2 modem, it aims to rival Qualcomm’s latest offerings.
Production is slated to begin early 2026 for a fall launch, with suppliers already preparing components, according to leakers.
In 2027, Apple plans to celebrate the iPhone’s 20th anniversary with the “iPhone 20,” featuring a wraparound curved-glass design that eliminates bezels and squared edges. This aesthetic shift, complementing a new Liquid Glass interface in iOS 26, aims for a seamless, immersive experience.
The design departs from the flat-edged look used since 2020, offering an ergonomic feel and a futuristic aesthetic. While details remain sparse, this model is positioned as the capstone of Apple’s reinvention, blending hardware and software innovation.
This so-called three-year plan reflects Apple’s response to market pressures and technological trends, such as foldables and AI-driven interfaces, while leveraging its ecosystem strengths.
However, challenges like higher production costs — potentially pushing foldable prices above $2,000 — and AI talent retention could complicate execution.
If or when rolled out, these redesigns could redefine the iPhone’s legacy, ensuring it remains a cultural and technological icon through 2027.
