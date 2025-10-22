Meet the Samsung Galaxy XR: AI-powered headset at half the price

The Galaxy XR is a bold move by Samsung: it says XR isn’t just for enthusiasts anymore—it could soon be a serious alternative to laptops, tablets, even desktops for certain workflows. If you’re in the UAE and interested in being at the cutting edge of spatial computing, it warrants watching closely. That said, if you are buying purely for casual entertainment or anticipate long sessions, it might be prudent to wait for detailed hands-on reviews, especially around comfort, battery life and local ecosystem support.