Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses⁠: AI, launch, price

Glasses retain the iconic Wayfarer look, blending smart tech with a familiar aesthetic
Meta and Ray-Ban are back with a bold fusion of fashion and tech, marking a bold step forward in wearables.
Their latest smart glasses (the Meta Ray-Ban Display and Gen 2 non-display models) keep the classic Wayfarer style, utility and next-gen interface, and packs AI-powered features inside.
Think a 12 MP camera, five microphones, dual speakers, and voice controls — plus a flagship model with a vivid lens display launching September 30, 2025.
Here’s what you need to know about Meta’s latest AI-powered wearable eyewear in collab with Ray-Ban:
They come equipped with a 12 MP camera, five built-in microphones, dual off-ear speakers, and voice controls via Meta AI.
Display Model: Meta Ray-Ban Display (Flagship)
Features a full-color 600×600-pixel display on the right lens, offering a 20° field of view, 90 Hz refresh (30 Hz content), and brightness up to 5,000 nits with UV-adaptive auto-adjustment, as per The Verge.
Display is private with under 2% light leakage.
Hands-free control: Neural wristband (accessory)
The bundled Meta Neural Band uses surface electromyography (sEMG) to detect subtle finger gestures and muscle movements for hands-free control.
Water-resistant (IPX7), offers up to 18 hours battery, and enables haptic feedback for discreet interaction.
Gen 2: Non-display models
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses (without display) offer roughly 8 hours battery life, fast charging (0–50% in ~20 minutes), and a new charging case supporting up to 48 hours extra power, as per TechRadar.
Video capture now supports 3K Ultra HD, including hyperlapse and slow-motion modes, plus live translation, audio playback, and “Conversation Focus” coming soon, according to Wired.
Software & AI features
Meta AI voice assistant enables hands-free commands such as texting, translation, live captions, messaging, and navigation — all without pulling out your phone.
Display and Gen 2 both support livestreaming to Instagram and Facebook, though live video may be limited to about 30 minutes in warm conditions.
Battery & carry
Flagship Display model runs about 6 hours per charge, while Neural Band lasts up to 18 hours; combined with charging case extends use significantly.
Gen 2 offers up to 8 hours use, fast charging and 48 hours extra via case.
Privacy & concerns
Despite a small recording LED, critics warn of potential covert recording and privacy risks in public or private contexts.
European regulators like the Irish DPC have pressed Meta for stronger GDPR compliance.
Meta Ray-Ban Display is for early adopters seeking a discreet AR display integrated with AI, ideal for hands-free navigation, messaging, translation, and visual notifications.
Gen 2 models offer many of the same AI features in a classic form —significantly improved battery and video capabilities — at a lower price point.
Privacy remains a hot topic, especially around silent recording and data handling — something users should weigh carefully.
Whether you're drawn to the immersive AR display or prefer sleek minimalism with AI power, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses mark a bold step forward in wearable tech, blending style, utility, and next-gen interface design.
