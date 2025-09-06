Meta's Mark E. Zuckerberg sued by US lawyer Mark S. Zuckerberg

Personal, professional accounts were disabled multiple times between 2022 and 2025
In an unusual legal battle, Mark S. Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney from Indiana, has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., claiming that the company repeatedly suspended his accounts on Facebook and Instagram for “impersonating” its CEO and namesake, Mark E. Zuckerberg.
According to the complaint filed in Marion Superior Court, Zuckerberg the lawyer says his personal and professional accounts were disabled multiple times between 2022 and 2025. In total, he claims his personal profile was deactivated nine times, while his law firm’s page was taken down five times. This, he argues, not only disrupted communication with clients but also wasted nearly $11,000 he had spent on Facebook advertising.
The lawsuit accuses Meta of negligence and breach of contract, alleging that the company failed to distinguish between users with identical names and mishandled its moderation process. Zuckerberg likened the repeated shutdowns to “buying a billboard and then having someone cover it with a sheet.”
Meta later reinstated his accounts, admitting they had been disabled “in error,” but the lawyer is still pursuing damages, arguing the repeated suspensions harmed his business and reputation.
The case has gone viral online, with social media users amused by the irony of “Mark Zuckerberg suing Mark Zuckerberg.” The Indiana attorney himself has leaned into the humor, joking: “If the other Mark Zuckerberg wants to apologize in person—or maybe invite me onto his yacht—I’d accept.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox