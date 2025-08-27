5 reasons why Apple's ultra-slim iPhone 17 won't appeal to everyone

To shave off millimeters, Apple may scale back the camera system to just one wide-angle lens. That would mean no ultrawide or telephoto options — a sharp downgrade for anyone who values photography on the go.

The slimmer body means less room for a battery — and leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air will likely dip below the 3,000mAh mark. For heavy users, that could translate to noticeably shorter screen time and more frequent charging.

But thinner doesn’t always mean better. Early reports suggest that this ultra-slim design could come with compromises that won’t sit well with many iPhone loyalists. From battery life to camera capability, the changes may leave some wondering if Apple’s quest for minimalism has gone too far.

Dubai: Apple is gearing up to unveil its slimmest iPhone yet — the iPhone 17, with the so-called “iPhone 17 Air” tipped to lead the charge . On paper, it’s Apple’s boldest design shift in years, promising a sleek new form factor that could make every previous model look chunky by comparison.

Apple’s thinnest iPhone is sure to turn heads. But for users who prioritize practicality over aesthetics, the trade-offs might outweigh the appeal.

Perhaps the most surprising rumor: the iPhone 17 Air could cost more than the iPhone 17 Pro. For a device that may offer weaker battery life and fewer camera options, the price-to-value equation could prove tough to justify.

Reports suggest the design overhaul could mean dropping the SIM card tray entirely, pushing users toward eSIM-only. The speaker setup might also be reduced to a single top-mounted speaker, which could be a step back for audio quality.

A thinner phone also raises durability questions. Even with a rumored titanium alloy frame, some will recall the “Bendgate” fiasco of the iPhone 6 era. Without a case, the iPhone 17 Air could be more vulnerable than sturdier models.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.