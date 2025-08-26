GOLD/FOREX
Company may also debut AirPods Pro 3, the first major refresh in three years

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Apple

Apple has confirmed that its next global launch event will take place on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, with the tagline “Awe dropping.”

The highlight will be the iPhone 17 lineup, expected to include a standard model and two Pro variants. Reports suggest the 'Plus' model will be replaced by a slimmer iPhone 17 Air, featuring a 6.6-inch display and measuring just 5.5mm thick — making it the thinnest iPhone yet.

The base iPhone 17 is also rumored to feature a larger 6.3-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the 60Hz found in earlier versions.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is likely to announce the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3. The Ultra 3 is tipped to bring the biggest improvements, including a larger display and faster charging.

The company may also debut AirPods Pro 3, the first major refresh in three years. Additionally, Apple is expected to spotlight its upcoming Liquid Glass software redesign and expand on Apple Intelligence features, including AI-powered upgrades for Siri, according to multiple reports.

