Dubai: UAE and other GCC carriers are launching post-summer sales on air tickets to various destinations. Oman’s low-cost carrier SalamAir has launched a new strategy to introduce lower fares and make travel more affordable across its network.

Starting July 24 to 31, travellers can book tickets for discounted fares for travel between September 16 and December 15. Fares begin from Omani Riyal 19 (Dh180) for flights between Muscat and Salalah, the airline said in a statement. It added that low fares are also available on our international routes to Dubai, Delhi, and all other destinations.

“These fares reflect a new push to spotlight SalamAir’s light fare product, which offers passengers a low fare that includes 7kg hand luggage,” the statement added.

Sherif Hosny, Director of Marketing at SalamAir, said, “Today’s announcement is part of a comprehensive plan the airline will unveil to deliver consistently low fares to the travel market.”

Hosny said, “By promoting our ‘light’ product, we show our customers how to stretch their travel dollars by paying for only what they want. Passengers can tailor their travel to their needs by adding additional products.”

“We offer a wide selection of destinations, reaffirming our dedication to affordable air travel. We are delighted to offer our travel enthusiasts the chance to discover our unique destinations with significant savings,” the marketing director added.

Summer-time promotions

UAE’s flag carrier Etihad Airways launched a week-long promotion, cutting airfares to various destinations including Sri Lanka, Maldives, Greece, India, and the UK.

Valid for travel between September and November, the sale applies only to flights booked online directly with Etihad. Economy fares to Maldives were priced at Dh850, return; and Jordan air tickets were being sold at Dh750. Return fares to India were priced at Dh1,130.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia is also running a ‘Big sale on small fares’ promotion, where starting fares are priced at Dh169 (including all surcharges, excluding airport taxes).

One-way tickets to Delhi, Jaipur, Kochi, and Kozhikode in India start at Dh169. One-way fares to Tbilisi is priced at Dh249 and Moscow fares are priced at Dh349.

Dubai carrier Emirates has also incentivized travel for passengers by launching a ‘Fly now, pay down the line’ offer, where travellers can avail three months of interest-free installments on select credit cards from UAE banks. Offer is valid until January 31, 2025.