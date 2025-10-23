'SpeakUp' gains global traction as Dubai emerges as a new tech innovation hub

Dubai startup SpeakUp is redefining how speakers and events connect worldwide
SpeakUp, launched just five months ago by entrepreneurs Nick Zhuchkov and Helen Kareva, is the world’s first AI-powered speaker booking app. Designed to streamline how event organisers, podcasters, and journalists find and book speakers, the platform has attracted a surge of users from across the globe — without traditional marketing or PR.
In the past month alone, SpeakUp has gone viral across social media, reaching audiences of influencers with followings from 100,000 to over a million.
The organic traction has positioned SpeakUp as one of the region’s most promising tech exports.
At its core, SpeakUp replaces the outdated process of agent-led speaker booking with a model more familiar to the digital generation. Organisers can post a request — much like a job ad — and verified speakers apply directly through the app. From there, the platform’s built-in AI recommends the best matches, cutting out hours of manual search.
The app includes collaboration tools for teams and agencies, a direct in-app chat that removes the need for intermediaries, and a Growth Marketplace offering exclusive discounts and professional services. The one-tap application process for speakers is designed to be as seamless as booking a ride.
SpeakUp has already attracted a range of high-profile names, including Uzair Merchant an award-winning Hollywood and Bollywood director and Laura Buckwell, one of the most recognisable event hosts in the Middle East.
But the company’s story is more than just a case study in user growth. After co-founder Helen Kareva appeared on a regional startup show earlier this year, she was diagnosed with a rare tumour in her knee and underwent multiple surgeries.
Even during her recovery, Kareva continued leading product and strategy efforts from her hospital bed. “One evening, Helen and I were having dinner and watching our real-time user dashboard,” Zhuchkov recalled. “It felt like that scene from The Social Network, when Zuckerberg watched Facebook grow. In just an hour, over 400 new users joined — podcasters, organisers, and speakers from all over the world. That was our moment.”
SpeakUp now stands at the forefront of a new wave of UAE-based startups pushing for global relevance and combining cutting-edge technology with a personal human-first mission. For its founders, it’s not just about transforming an industry it’s about building something that gives more people the power to speak, share, and be heard.
