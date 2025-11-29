'Frames of the Future' merges cinema, innovation and live networking
SpeakUp, a Dubai-based AI Matching App for discovering and booking speakers, experts and media creators, announces its flagship master event, Frames of the Future with Uzair Merchant. For the first time this season in Dubai’s event-tech ecosystem, the app moves from redefining digital talent discovery to producing a live industry format that brings cinema, design, intellectual property, and AI-enabled matchmaking to the same stage for three hours.
The event industry, both globally and across MENA, continues to operate through manual talent searches, repetitive outreach, commission-based agencies, closed information loops, and fragmented professional discovery systems.
SpeakUp was built to remove these barriers. In one app, organisers, media teams, podcasters, founders, creative producers, and brands can publish a speaker or expert request once, receive ranked responses from verified speakers worldwide, connect directly through chat, and confirm bookings within the same interface.
The company has quickly become a reference for how inbound publishing and AI relevance scoring shape the next era of event and media talent workflows in MENA.
The event will take place on 13 December 2025, bringing a new performative dimension to the technology and creative industry narrative in MENA. The announcement of the date emphasizes one thing: this is not a last-minute industry meet – this is a deliberate, pre-planned master gathering engineered in advance, more akin to high-profile founder sessions held globally for curated audiences.
Uzair Merchant will be the central voice of the session — a multidisciplinary filmmaker, production designer, IP builder, and creative entrepreneur recognized across the global entertainment ecosystem. Over 17 years, Uzair has contributed to key productions that operate within globally known cinematic universes, including Skyfall, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious 7, Star Trek Beyond, and Superman & Lois.
His work scaled beyond film direction into visual engineering for large-format creative IP. In 2025, his new cinematic franchise, Masala Boba, was announced at Cannes by major film-industry media, further solidifying his industry weight not through traditional publicity but strategic IP architecture.
Uzair created Vault X, awarded Best TV Series and Best Pilot at the 2025 LA Film Awards. His NFT music video franchise Stardust, one of the first in its category, received 13 international awards for visual, production and format reinvention. His creative footprint also includes production design leadership for Global Village, one of the world’s largest cultural theme parks, where he shaped immersive visual pipelines that merge cultural storytelling with cinematic execution. He was also honored as Outstanding Alumni by his university in recognition of longterm multidisciplinary influence.
After all global and cross-category achievements attached to Uzair’s career, one important industry message follows: there are hundreds of speakers on SpeakUp who move with the same creative force, production footprint, media resonance, and future-focused reinvention logic — powerful voices in technology, film, media, storytelling, venture building, robotics, ESG, e-commerce, business innovation, data and AI adoption.
SpeakUp hosts this event not as a participant, but as the system connecting multidisciplinary creative voices to industry requesters – producing the stage, the context, and the narrative itself. Uzair is one of the recognized high-caliber voices already available in the app’s AI-relevance matching system. Beyond Uzair’s profile, SpeakUp offers access to an even larger network of award-winning filmmakers, producers, founders, and niche experts — connect to them directly through the in-app chat, book them in one click, and manage talent-inbound pipelines without intermediaries.
For event organizers and media teams looking to discover speakers like Uzair, the app provides not just relevance scoring, but booking infrastructure. The show-linked industry curiosity around SpeakUp’s pipeline now extends into this live event moment.
SpeakUp is once again shaping the frame of a new era – where publishing replaces chasing, AI replaces spreadsheets, and chat replaces commission agents within the MENA event and creative-talent ecosystem.
