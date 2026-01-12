Viral video shows Xabi Alonso’s authority being undermined by Kylian Mbappe after the Super Cup final — no wonder he was sacked

Guard of Honour snub highlights Alonso's struggles
In the immediate aftermath of Real Madrid's 3-2 Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona in Jeddah, a telling moment unfolded that would come to symbolize Xabi Alonso's crumbling authority at the club.
As the dejected Madrid players prepared to line up, manager Alonso instructed his squad to perform a guard of honour for the victorious Barcelona side, a traditional gesture of respect in Spanish football. But Kylian Mbappé had other ideas. The French superstar visibly urged his teammates to ignore the instruction, and they followed his lead rather than their manager's.
The viral footage spread rapidly across social media, capturing what many saw as a defining image of Alonso's brief tenure. While poor results and Madrid's sliding form certainly contributed to his dismissal, the guard of honour incident exposed a more fundamental problem: Alonso had lost control of the dressing room.
Managing Real Madrid is widely regarded as one of the most difficult jobs in world football, and not primarily for tactical reasons. The role is 90% managing egos and only 10% tactics. Alonso arrived with a clear plan and the advantage of knowing the club inside out from his playing days, yet even that wasn't enough. He simply couldn't navigate the minefield of superstar personalities and competing egos that define life at the Santiago Bernabéu.
For Alvaro Arbeloa, the newly appointed manager, the challenge is stark: at Real Madrid, tactical brilliance means little if you can't command respect. Lose the dressing room, and you lose everything.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox