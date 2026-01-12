GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Viral video shows Xabi Alonso’s authority being undermined by Kylian Mbappe after the Super Cup final — no wonder he was sacked

Guard of Honour snub highlights Alonso's struggles

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xabi Alonso’s authority was completely undermined by Kylian Mbappe last night after the Spanish Super Cup final
Xabi Alonso’s authority was completely undermined by Kylian Mbappe last night after the Spanish Super Cup final
AFP-OSCAR DEL POZO

In the immediate aftermath of Real Madrid's 3-2 Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona in Jeddah, a telling moment unfolded that would come to symbolize Xabi Alonso's crumbling authority at the club.

As the dejected Madrid players prepared to line up, manager Alonso instructed his squad to perform a guard of honour for the victorious Barcelona side, a traditional gesture of respect in Spanish football. But Kylian Mbappé had other ideas. The French superstar visibly urged his teammates to ignore the instruction, and they followed his lead rather than their manager's.

The viral footage spread rapidly across social media, capturing what many saw as a defining image of Alonso's brief tenure. While poor results and Madrid's sliding form certainly contributed to his dismissal, the guard of honour incident exposed a more fundamental problem: Alonso had lost control of the dressing room.

Managing Real Madrid is widely regarded as one of the most difficult jobs in world football, and not primarily for tactical reasons. The role is 90% managing egos and only 10% tactics. Alonso arrived with a clear plan and the advantage of knowing the club inside out from his playing days, yet even that wasn't enough. He simply couldn't navigate the minefield of superstar personalities and competing egos that define life at the Santiago Bernabéu.

For Alvaro Arbeloa, the newly appointed manager, the challenge is stark: at Real Madrid, tactical brilliance means little if you can't command respect. Lose the dressing room, and you lose everything.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Xabi Alonso sacked

Xabi Alonso sacked: Arbeloa named new Madrid manager

1h ago2m read
Real Madrid's Spanish coach Xabi Alonso shouts at Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone during the Spanish Supercup semi-final football match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 8, 2026.

Spanish Super Cup: Another Clasico final in Saudi

2m read
Barcelona's Spanish forward #10 Lamine Yamal gestures during the Spanish League football match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on January 3, 2026.

Spanish Super Cup: Barca vs Athletic Club preview

1m read
Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe scores a goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish league football match against Girona FC at Montilivi Stadium in Girona on November 30, 2025.

Mbappe more than his goals: Real Madrid coach Alonso

2m read