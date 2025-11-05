GOLD/FOREX
WhatsApp debuts Apple Watch App with messaging and voice notes

App supports encrypted chats, voice messages and notifications on watchOS 10 devices

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Previously, Apple Watch owners could only receive WhatsApp notifications and send basic replies.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp has launched a dedicated Apple Watch app, enabling users to access key messaging features directly on their wrist for the first time. The app allows users to read messages, respond, send voice notes, view images and stickers, and receive call alerts on Apple Watch devices.

Previously, Apple Watch owners could only receive WhatsApp notifications and send basic replies through notification shortcuts. With the new watchOS app, WhatsApp now supports:

  • Viewing entire chat threads

  • Sending emoji reactions

  • Recording and sending voice messages

  • Viewing media such as stickers and images

  • Receiving call alerts

Meta confirmed that end-to-end encryption applies to all communication on the Apple Watch app.

Rollout and device support

The app requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10 or newer, according to WhatsApp and Apple’s support information. Users must also have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on their paired iPhone.

The launch follows recent moves in the wearable messaging space, including the rollout of a Snapchat app for Apple Watch earlier this year.

Industry observers have noted that major communication platforms have been adding richer features to smartwatches as usage increases, but WhatsApp had not previously offered a full Apple Watch experience.

Feature set and future plans

According to WhatsApp, the Apple Watch app currently functions as a companion to the iPhone version. Meta stated that additional features will be released in future updates.

The company reported that the launch aims to provide more flexibility for users who want to manage conversations without accessing their phone, particularly during workouts, commuting or other hands-free situations.

