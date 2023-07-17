Dubai: Middlesex University Dubai has launched three new British university degree programmes across its School of Business, School of Psychology, and School of Law for its September 2023 intake. Responding to current trends in disciplines such as mental health, data analytics, and law, the three new courses are: BSc Business Computing and Data Analytics, MSc Clinical Health Psychology and Wellbeing, and LLM Legal Practice (SQE Pathway).

The BSc Business Computing and Data Analytics programme provides a strategic approach for getting ahead in the world of IT. Students will be equipped with the latest technical expertise, ensuring that they graduate with exceptional problem-solving skills and an analytical and creative mind that is ideal for data analytics solution design, management, and business planning roles in global organisations.

All lectures, seminars and workshops take place in laboratories and classrooms, while the university’s partnerships with Dell Technologies, IBM, SAS, Oracle Academy and other industry giants provide students with access to technologies and software and specialised teaching materials and workshops.

The MSc Clinical Health Psychology and Wellbeing reflects the world’s growing interest in how physical and mental health is central to all areas of home and work life.

The LLM Legal Practice (SQE Pathway) is a one-year Master’s degree that provides students with an advanced Postgraduate qualification in Law, as well as an effective and flexible way of preparing for the Solicitors’ Qualifying Examinations (SQE), a compulsory qualification for becoming a solicitor in England and Wales. Delivered in collaboration with UK-based The College of Legal Practice, this new LLM offers a unique and innovative understanding of legal practices both in the UAE and across the globe.

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, said: “We are delighted to introduce our three new programmes for September 2023, which adds to our extensive and diverse portfolio of over 70 programmes. Each one of these new exciting, fulfilling and career-focused degrees has been specifically curated to meet the new demands of the world’s ever-evolving industries, and equip students with all the skills they need to excel in their careers and achieve their dreams. They also fill significant gaps in the region’s knowledge of data analytics and mental health, while the LLM Legal Practice (SQE Pathway) provides a unique chance for students to prepare to qualify as a solicitor in England and Wales from here in the UAE.”