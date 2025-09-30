GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia launches Riyadh University of Arts to boost creative economy under Vision 2030

New institution aims to rank among world’s top 50 creative arts universities

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi Arabia will open its first dedicated cultural university, the Riyadh University of Arts, as part of a sweeping effort to expand its creative economy under Vision 2030, state-run press agency Spa said. 

Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah announced the initiative at the Cultural Investment Conference 2025 in Riyadh, calling it a “cornerstone for creative learning and cultural innovation.” The university, supported by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to nurture talent, strengthen the Kingdom’s cultural industries, and celebrate national heritage.

Located in Riyadh’s Irqah district, the university will begin with three core colleges—Music, Film, and Theatre and Performing Arts—before expanding to 13, covering fields such as architecture, design, culinary arts, visual arts, heritage studies, literature, cultural management, and fashion. Academic programmes will range from short courses and diplomas to bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. Full details will be announced in early 2026.

The university plans to build partnerships with leading global institutions to design curricula, conduct research, and train talent. Scholarships will also be offered to promising cultural students. By 2040, the university expects to graduate up to 30,000 students and train 1,500 teachers.

Prince Badr said the project reflects the transformation of the Kingdom’s cultural sector, which now contributes 1.6 per cent to GDP, employs more than 230,000 people, and has attracted nearly $2 billion in support this year. Infrastructure spending has already exceeded SR81 billion, he said.

The cultural economy is projected to grow 7 percent annually over the next decade, creating more than 300,000 jobs and adding over SR80 billion to the economy by 2030. The Riyadh University of Arts is expected to play a central role in driving the Kingdom's growth.

The two-day conference, held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, features more than 100 international speakers, including Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart, Christie’s Chairman Guillaume Cerutti, and Art Basel CEO Noah Horowitz. It is focusing on cultural investment and sustainable creative industries in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

