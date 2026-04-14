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Saudi Arabia enforces new financial control law across public sector

New rules bring digital and self-audit systems into public finance oversight

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
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The Riyadh skyline
The Riyadh skyline
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has brought its Financial Control Law into force, marking a step toward strengthening oversight across government entities and aligning public finance management with Vision 2030 objectives.

The law, issued under a Council of Ministers resolution, replaces the previous Financial Representatives Law and introduces a broader framework designed to improve efficiency and accountability in how public funds are monitored.

Alongside the rollout, the Ministry of Finance has issued implementing regulations that set out how the new system will be applied across ministries, agencies and state-linked entities.

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Wider scope across government

The law applies to all entities funded through the Saudi budget, as well as those receiving government support, grants or subsidies. It also covers organisations that carry out procurement or project work on behalf of government bodies.

This wider scope brings more activities under a unified oversight structure, covering both direct spending and outsourced operations linked to public funds.

Multiple layers of oversight

The framework introduces a mix of control approaches tailored to different types of entities and operations. These include direct control mechanisms, internal self-audit processes, digital monitoring tools and report-based reviews.

The approach is designed to match oversight intensity with the scale and nature of each entity’s activities, while aligning with international practices in financial supervision.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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