Oscars stars ready for their big fashion moment as red carpet opens

Oscar attendees sometimes make more than fashion statements. Actors have made political statements as well with “ICE OUT” or “BE GOOD” pins have made an appearance at several red carpets this award season in response to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Other stars have shown their support by wearing red pins to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. As the Iran war rages on, the carpet could see more celebrities using their moment to address the latest global turmoil.