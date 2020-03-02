The Swedish pop singer will perform in the UAE in April

Zara Larsson Image Credit: Supplied

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson will perform in Abu Dhabi on April 3, the penultimate evening of the Mother of the Nation Festival (March 26-April 4).

For the first time in the UAE, Larsson will perform her hits such as, ‘Lush Life’, ‘All The Time’ and ‘Never Forget You’. Larsson broke out with her single Uncover, won three MTV European Music Awards and went to No 1 in the UK with her track ‘Symphony’.

Tickets to see Zara live are available for Dh125 (Silver) and Dh315 (Gold). Entry includes free access to the Mother of the Nation Festival.

The 10-day fest features live entertainment and activity zones for guests of all ages. Doors open at 4pm to 12am on weekdays and from 2pm to 12am on weekends.