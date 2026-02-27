Delhi excise case collapses: Kejriwal, Sisodia walk free

Court says allegations fail scrutiny, no criminal intent established
A Delhi court on Friday discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, refusing to frame charges against them and others in the corruption case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Allowing their plea for discharge, the Rouse Avenue Court held that no sufficient evidence had emerged during the investigation to proceed against the accused. The court said the material on record did not disclose the commission of any criminal offence, including criminal conspiracy, and observed that the alleged “central conspiratorial role” could not be substantiated.
The case relates to the Delhi government’s 2021–22 excise policy, which was later withdrawn amid allegations of irregularities in licensing and pricing mechanisms. Central agencies had alleged that leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Kejriwal and Sisodia, accepted kickbacks from a cartel known as the “South Group” in exchange for policy concessions benefiting select liquor licensees. Investigators claimed that the implementation of the policy caused losses to the public exchequer and involved manipulation of licence norms and exemptions.
The case centred on the Delhi government’s 2021–22 excise policy, which overhauled how liquor was sold in the capital.
The policy shifted retail liquor sales from government-run outlets to private licensees.
It introduced a new licensing structure and pricing model aimed at increasing revenue and reducing black marketing.
The policy was later withdrawn in July 2022 amid allegations of irregularities.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that certain provisions were deliberately tweaked to favour select private players.
Investigators claimed that a cartel referred to as the “South Group” paid kickbacks to political leaders in exchange for policy concessions.
Allegations included manipulation of licence norms, waivers, and changes in profit margins benefiting specific licensees.
Agencies further claimed the policy caused losses to the public exchequer.
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders were arrested in connection with corruption and money laundering investigations linked to the policy.
A Delhi court has now discharged them in the CBI corruption case, holding that the evidence did not disclose a criminal offence.
Rejecting these claims at the stage of charge, the court noted that the allegations failed judicial scrutiny and found no criminal intent on the part of Sisodia. It also observed that the conspiracy theory could not survive against a constitutional authority in the absence of substantive evidence.
Both Kejriwal and Sisodia had earlier been arrested in connection with the case. In September 2024, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal in the CBI corruption case, directing him to cooperate with trial proceedings and refrain from making public comments on the merits of the matter. The apex court had also granted interim relief in related money laundering proceedings, emphasising the primacy of the Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Sisodia was granted bail in August 2024 after nearly 17 months in jail. The Supreme Court had then observed that the trial, involving hundreds of witnesses and extensive documentary evidence, was unlikely to conclude in the near future and that prolonged detention would violate his right to a speedy trial.
Outside the courtroom on Friday, Kejriwal broke down as supporters gathered around him. Sisodia was seen consoling him, hugging him and wiping his tears.
Addressing reporters, Kejriwal said the repeated references to a “Delhi excise scam” had damaged his reputation but that the court had now discharged all the accused. “We always said that truth prevails and that we have faith in the Indian judicial system,” he said, thanking the judges for the verdict.
Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had orchestrated a political conspiracy to weaken the AAP. “It was a completely bogus case,” he said, adding that he had only “earned honesty” in his life.
Sisodia also welcomed the verdict, saying “Satyamev Jayate” and expressing pride in the Constitution crafted by B.R. Ambedkar. He said that despite efforts to portray them as dishonest, the court’s decision had vindicated them.
Sunita Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister’s wife, said she was grateful that “truth would prevail” and thanked those who stood by the family during the legal battle.
- with inputs from IANS