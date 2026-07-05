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US 250th anniversary: Trump marks milestone with patriotic address

At 250th Independence Day, Trump fuses national celebration with campaign themes

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President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Salute to America, an Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Salute to America, an Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump on Saturday blended patriotic appeals with partisan messaging as he commemorated the 250th anniversary of American independence, calling it “one of the most joyous and glorious milestones of all time.”

Speaking in Washington after storms forced a roughly two-hour evacuation of the National Mall, Trump honoured veterans, including World War II servicemen and one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces combat team in Vietnam. They stood before historic flags symbolising key moments in US history, from the banner draped over Abraham Lincoln’s casket to one flown by the Wright brothers.

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Partisan tone in Independence Day remarks

While Independence Day addresses typically focus on national unity, Trump leaned into partisan themes, again promoting the SAVE America Act, an elections bill facing opposition even within his own party. He also highlighted support for the Second Amendment and repeated criticism of communism, a theme increasingly central to his messaging ahead of the midterms.

Celebration shaped by Trump’s vision

The speech capped a holiday that Trump has actively shaped, with performances by artists associated with his campaign events, including Lee Greenwood, who performed “God Bless America.” Organisers were largely aligned with the White House, replacing a bipartisan group previously established by Congress.

“We will always be on top,” Trump said. “We will never let our country fall. We will always be the best.”

Heat and weather disruptions across celebrations

The milestone celebrations unfolded against a backdrop of severe weather, with extreme heat affecting events across the East Coast. Organisers were forced to adjust or cancel festivities as temperatures soared into dangerous levels in several cities.

In Washington, an alert at the Great American State Fair prompted an evacuation shortly after 7 p.m. ET, sending crowds into nearby museums, subway stations and federal buildings for shelter and air conditioning.

Crowds, travel and patriotic scenes nationwide

Despite disruptions, crowds gathered hours earlier around the National Mall, where families and visitors watched military flyovers and cooled off near public spaces. In New York, tall ships sailed past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River, followed by aerial displays from a stealth bomber, the US Navy’s Blue Angels, and France’s Patrouille de France, whose red, white and blue trails echoed the American flag.

Across the country, celebrations continued in varied forms — from citizenship ceremonies at George Washington’s Mount Vernon to cookouts and fireworks in Phoenix — reflecting a nationwide moment of reflection on America’s 250-year journey.

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