How Iran’s ‘dark fleet’ keeps oil flowing despite sanctions

Dubai: Even as Iran faces mounting pressure from a US naval blockade and intensifying scrutiny over the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran appears to be quietly sustaining its oil exports through a vast network of shadow tankers and covert ship-to-ship transfers near Malaysian waters, according to an Associated Press investigation.

The report said dozens of Iranian-linked oil transfers have taken place in waters off Malaysia’s southern Johor state since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict on February 28, highlighting how Tehran continues to exploit opaque maritime networks to bypass sanctions and keep crude flowing to buyers.

Satellite imagery reviewed by United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a US-based advocacy group, reportedly tracked at least 42 ship-to-ship transfers involving Iranian oil near the Eastern Outer Port Limits in the South China Sea — a key maritime zone lying between Iran and China, which buys roughly 90 per cent of Iranian crude exports.

Analysts say the system relies heavily on “shadow fleet” tankers — aging vessels that often operate with obscured ownership structures, frequently change flags and names, and disable transponders that normally allow ships to be tracked publicly.

The growing activity comes despite a US blockade on Iranian ports imposed in mid-April as Washington attempted to increase economic pressure on Tehran following weeks of conflict in the Gulf.

Malaysia’s maritime enforcement agency pushed back against criticism that it was failing to crack down on the transfers, arguing many of the operations occur in international waters outside its legal jurisdiction.

The ship-to-ship transfers have nevertheless triggered growing concern among shipping organisations and sanctions watchdogs, particularly because such operations are often conducted far from ports and safety oversight.

The revelations come at a time when Iran is simultaneously trying to tighten control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has sought to impose new routing rules and transit tolls on commercial vessels.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.