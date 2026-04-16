New US sanctions slapped vs Iran oil sector, more than 24 entities linked to energy transport infrastructure targeted

New US sanctions target Iran's oil transport infrastructure by slapping restrictions on more than two dozen people, companies and ships that operate within the network of petroleum shipping magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the Treasury Department said on April 15, 2026. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows Iran regime's fast-attack boats manoeuvring around a tanker vessel during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz. AFP