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Trump criticises Supreme Court birthright citizenship ruling, urges Congress to act

Trump blasts Supreme Court on birthright citizenship, presses Congress for action

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AP and AFP
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President Donald Trump addresses the crowd as he departs after speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's policy conference at the Washington Hilton, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington.
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd as he departs after speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's policy conference at the Washington Hilton, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington.
AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump criticised a Supreme Court ruling that rejected his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, urging the Republican-controlled Congress to pursue legislation instead.

"The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

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Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship

In a 6–3 ruling delivered on the final day of its term, the US Supreme Court upheld the constitutional right to citizenship for nearly everyone born on US soil.

The decision blocked Trump’s effort to limit automatic citizenship for children born to parents living in the United States illegally or on temporary visas.

Trump had signed an executive order during his second term seeking to change the policy.

Court cites Constitution and legal precedent

Lower courts had already blocked the order, pointing to the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present remain citizens at birth under the Constitution.

The ruling also referenced the landmark 1898 Wong Kim Ark decision, which established that birth in the United States generally guarantees citizenship.

Trump pushes Congress to revive plan

Following the ruling, Trump renewed calls for legislative action.

He urged Congress to begin work immediately on ending what he described as an “expensive and unfair” policy and pledged his full support.

Immigration remains central to agenda

Trump’s push to end birthright citizenship forms part of his broader immigration agenda, which includes tougher deportation measures and tighter limits on immigration pathways.

Supporters of the proposal argue current rules encourage illegal immigration and “birth tourism”, while critics maintain that citizenship protections are constitutionally guaranteed.

The ruling marks another legal setback for Trump after recent court defeats involving tariff measures and executive authority.

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