Ghanem Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “We recognise the growing importance of modern technology and its pivotal role in enhancing quality of life and driving transformation and development. This understanding has motivated us to launch the second edition of this specialised training programme, which aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a competitive digital economy founded on knowledge and innovation and supports the objectives of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031. The first edition provided participants with valuable experience and exposure to the operations of leading global companies, reflecting the Council’s commitment to investing in national talent, developing their capabilities, and equipping them with the knowledge resources necessary to keep pace with the rapid technological transformations taking place around the world.”