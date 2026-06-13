Programme aligns with UAE’s AI 2031 vision and digital economy ambitions
Abu Dhabi: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) has announced the opening of applications for the second edition of the “Nafis International” programme, inviting Emirati recent graduates and final-year university students in technology-related disciplines to participate in a unique international training experience spanning two months in the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China.
The programme is delivered in collaboration with Huawei, one of the world’s leading technology and innovation companies, and aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge- and innovation-driven digital economy while supporting the objectives of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.
Originally launched by the Council in 2024, the programme aims to equip Emirati talent with advanced technological expertise, enhance their professional capabilities, and provide them with the knowledge and practical skills required in future-focused technical fields. It also seeks to build a pool of highly qualified national professionals capable of keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and leading innovation and creativity, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for the knowledge economy and advanced technology.
Prospective applicants can visit the official Nafis platform to review registration requirements, admission criteria, and participation conditions, and complete their applications online. Eligibility requires applicants to have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 in a range of advanced technology disciplines, including Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Big Data, and 5G Networks. The programme is designed to enhance participants’ expertise and readiness to compete in high-growth technology sectors.
The first phase of the programme involves selecting participants to undertake a four-week training programme within the UAE, following the completion of application screening, assessments, and interviews.
In the second phase, a select group of participants will be chosen to attend a further four-week training programme in the People’s Republic of China at Huawei’s facilities. The programme will also include field visits to specialised technology and innovation centres.
The initiative seeks to highlight the importance of Nafis and its role in empowering and preparing Emirati talent for the future. It further reinforces the programme’s standing as a distinguished global opportunity for skills development and professional growth, contributing to career advancement and excellence across a wide range of vital and future-oriented sectors.
The second edition has been enhanced through insights and feedback gathered from participants in the inaugural cohort, as well as recommendations from experts, decision-makers, and specialists across the UAE’s technology sector. These contributions have helped refine the programme’s content and strengthen its training outcomes to better address the evolving needs of the labour market and digital economy while remaining aligned with future requirements.
Ghanem Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “We recognise the growing importance of modern technology and its pivotal role in enhancing quality of life and driving transformation and development. This understanding has motivated us to launch the second edition of this specialised training programme, which aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a competitive digital economy founded on knowledge and innovation and supports the objectives of the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031. The first edition provided participants with valuable experience and exposure to the operations of leading global companies, reflecting the Council’s commitment to investing in national talent, developing their capabilities, and equipping them with the knowledge resources necessary to keep pace with the rapid technological transformations taking place around the world.”
For his part, Jerry Liu, Chairman of Huawei UAE, said: “Huawei remains committed to working closely with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council to empower the next generation of Emirati youth with future-ready capabilities and access to advanced knowledge resources. Through providing opportunities for technical learning, skills development, and innovation in critical technology fields, we aim to strengthen students’ digital competencies and equip them with the expertise required to compete successfully in the labour market while further enhancing their country’s global leadership and competitiveness.”
The Nafis International Programme was launched by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council to equip and empower young Emirati talent with global exposure and advanced skills in technology and innovation. The programme targets Emirati fresh graduates and final-year university students, offering them a unique international training experience in collaboration with Huawei, a global leader in technology and digital innovation.
The programme supports the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy by enhancing the readiness of national talent for the future labour market. Participants gain valuable technical and leadership skills, exposure to cutting-edge technologies, and practical experience within diverse international work environments.
The Nafis International Programme serves as an important platform for developing globally competitive Emirati professionals capable of contributing to the UAE’s ongoing development and digital transformation journey.