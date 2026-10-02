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UAE likely to see more than usual rainfall in October

Average rainfall stands at 5.2mm, while temperatures are expected to exceed normal levels

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The UAE's average rainfall during October stands at 5.2 millimetres, the NCM said, with precipitation this month expected to exceed that level slightly.
The UAE's average rainfall during October stands at 5.2 millimetres, the NCM said, with precipitation this month expected to exceed that level slightly.
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Abu Dhabi: Rainfall across the UAE is expected to be slightly above average this October, while temperatures are also forecast to remain higher than normal, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The UAE's average rainfall during October stands at 5.2 millimetres, the NCM said, with precipitation this month expected to exceed that level slightly.

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Temperatures are also forecast to be above average. The country's mean temperature for October is 29.7°C.

Humidity will remain high throughout the month, with the average maximum relative humidity reaching 78 per cent.

Weather records show considerable variation during October. The highest temperature recorded during the month was 46.3°C in Mezaira'a in 2017, while the lowest was 6.4°C in Raknah in 2020.

Fog can also become a prominent feature during the month. In 2017, the UAE recorded 22 days of fog and another five days of light fog, the highest frequency recorded in previous years.

The heaviest October rainfall on record was reported in Al Shuwaib in 2016, when 139mm was recorded.

Dust has also affected parts of the country during previous Octobers. Abu Dhabi Airport recorded six dust events in October 2001, the highest frequency cited by the NCM for the month.

Changing winds through the day

Southeasterly winds are expected to prevail towards the end of the night and during the morning before shifting northwesterly in the afternoon and evening under the influence of the daily land-and-sea-breeze cycle.

The country may occasionally be affected by fresh southerly winds, particularly during the morning, which could stir up dust. Northwesterly winds are also expected to strengthen at times.

The strongest wind speed recorded in the UAE during an October was 117.4km/h in Qarnain in 2012, according to the NCM.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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