UAE weather: Rain expected, slight rise in temperatures and humidity

Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain calm

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
UAE weather: Rain expected, slight rise in temperatures and humidity
Dubai: Today’s weather presents a mix of fair to partly cloudy skies, with a chance of convective(rainy) clouds forming in the east by the afternoon. A gradual warming trend is expected as temperatures rise. The atmosphere is influenced by a weak low-pressure system extending from the east, coupled with a high-pressure system from the west, along with the support of an upper air high-pressure system.

For coastal areas, daytime temperatures will peak at around 41°C, cooling to approximately 37°C by nightfall. Internal regions will experience higher temperatures, reaching a sweltering 44°C during the day and dropping to about 40°C at night. The mountainous regions will offer slightly cooler conditions, with highs around 33°C and lows near 28°C.

Winds will vary from southwesterly to northwesterly, blowing at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and occasionally gusting up to 35 km/h. As night falls and into Thursday morning, expect a humid atmosphere, particularly along the coast and in internal areas, which may lead to the formation of fog or mist. Throughout the day, light to moderate winds will prevail, with possible freshening at times. The sea will remain relatively calm, with slight conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

