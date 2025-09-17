UAE weather: Rain expected, slight rise in temperatures and humidity

Winds will vary from southwesterly to northwesterly, blowing at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and occasionally gusting up to 35 km/h. As night falls and into Thursday morning, expect a humid atmosphere, particularly along the coast and in internal areas, which may lead to the formation of fog or mist. Throughout the day, light to moderate winds will prevail, with possible freshening at times. The sea will remain relatively calm, with slight conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.