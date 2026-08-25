NCM forecasts more convective clouds, rain and winds of up to 45km/h on Wednesday
Al Ain: A powerful storm swept through Al Amerah in Al Ain on Tuesday, with strong winds sending objects flying through the air as unsettled weather affected several parts of the UAE.
Rain was also reported in Al Faw in Sharjah, while showers fell over Al Faqa along the Dubai-Al Ain road and on the Al Shuwaib road north of Al Ain.
Hail was also seen in Dubai, with video footage capturing the weather in the emirate.
Rainfall was also recorded in Saa, east of Al Ain, as well as along Al Madam road in Sharjah.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas in the afternoon and extend to some inland areas, bringing rainfall.
Conditions are expected to become humid overnight and on Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, with a chance of light fog.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with clouds and stirring up dust and sand. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are forecast at 10 to 25km/h, reaching up to 45km/h.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 48°C in Liwa, 47°C in Abu Dhabi, 46°C in Al Ain, 44°C in Sharjah and 43°C in Dubai.
The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain slight.