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UAE weather: Rain, strong winds and dust expected as temperatures soar to 49°C

Unsettled conditions to persist with afternoon rain chances through the weekend

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE weather: Rain, strong winds and dust expected as temperatures soar to 49°C
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Dubai: The UAE could see rain, strong winds and blowing dust on Wednesday as temperatures climb to 49°C in some inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and extending into some inland areas, bringing rainfall.

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Winds will be light to moderate but could become fresh to strong around clouds, stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility. Wind speeds could reach 55km/h in inland areas and 45km/h along the coast, islands and mountains.

Temperatures are forecast to reach between 45°C and 49°C inland, 39°C to 45°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 38°C in mountainous areas.

Conditions will become humid overnight and into Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, with a chance of mist forming.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.

The unsettled pattern is expected to continue in the coming days. The NCM forecasts a chance of rain-producing convective clouds over eastern and southern areas on Thursday, with further chances of afternoon rainfall in parts of the country from Friday through Sunday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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