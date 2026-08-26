Unsettled conditions to persist with afternoon rain chances through the weekend
Dubai: The UAE could see rain, strong winds and blowing dust on Wednesday as temperatures climb to 49°C in some inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and extending into some inland areas, bringing rainfall.
Winds will be light to moderate but could become fresh to strong around clouds, stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility. Wind speeds could reach 55km/h in inland areas and 45km/h along the coast, islands and mountains.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 45°C and 49°C inland, 39°C to 45°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 38°C in mountainous areas.
Conditions will become humid overnight and into Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, with a chance of mist forming.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.
The unsettled pattern is expected to continue in the coming days. The NCM forecasts a chance of rain-producing convective clouds over eastern and southern areas on Thursday, with further chances of afternoon rainfall in parts of the country from Friday through Sunday.