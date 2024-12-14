Dubai: In a bizarre situation, a man who fled from police by climbing onto a rooftop while they were executing a search warrant was rescued after getting stuck in a chimney.

According to an Associated Press report, the man, later identified as 33-year-old Robert Langlais, attempted to channel the "essence of a seasonal icon," but ended up needing rescue by detectives when he became wedged inside the chimney on Tuesday evening.

Fall River police, alerted by a concerned bystander, called firefighters to safely extract Langlais. Despite his "Santa-antics," he was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.