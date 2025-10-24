India to supply food for global community through Dubai, says Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Andhra CM invites UAE investors as state pushes green energy, AI and logistics growth
Dubai: India is poised to become a key supplier of food and resources to the global community through Dubai as a hub, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was in the UAE this week to attract investment ahead of the upcoming Partnership Summit in Vishakhapatnam.
“Dubai is a centre for global markets. It is a hub for global markets. India will supply food for the global community through Dubai as a hub,” Naidu said during an interaction in Dubai. “We are very strong in agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture and logistics." With this strength, he envisions India to play a major role in global food supply chains.
The Chief Minister said the visit focused on building new partnerships with policymakers, family-owned conglomerates and government-linked entities in the UAE. “I met ministers, policy makers, and also family business leaders. I met the chairman and CEO of Emirates Airlines, the Minister of Economy and Tourism, and the Minister of Foreign Trade. All people are showing so much interest towards India,” he said.
Naidu said the UAE’s connectivity and strategic location made it a natural partner in India’s growth journey, adding that Andhra Pradesh was creating strong foundations for green energy, logistics and digital infrastructure. “We are very strong in solar, wind and pumped storage. Finally, it is going to lead to green energy, green hydrogen and green nitrogen. Everybody is showing so much interest in these areas,” he said.
He noted that the state government is working to reduce logistics costs, integrate inland waterways, rail, road and sea cargo, and expand its manufacturing and infrastructure footprint. “We are spending 14% of GDP on logistics. Our goal is to reduce it by improving connectivity and efficiency,” he said.
Naidu also highlighted plans for Amaravati, the state’s new capital, calling it a “green and blue city” that will serve as a model of planned urban development. “Hyderabad is a brownfield city; Amaravati is a greenfield city. It will be full of water, greenery, dynamism and green energy. That will be the model for the future,” he said.
On improving the investment climate, Naidu said his administration was moving from “ease of doing business” to “speed of doing business.” “Everything is integrated through a single portal. Once they give an application, it is our responsibility to clear it,” he said, citing examples of how projects by Google and Mittal Steel were cleared swiftly through coordination between state and federal authorities.
Last week, Google announced a $15 billion investment to establish data centre capacity for an artificial intelligence hub in Andhra Pradesh, one of its largest commitments in India. The project will combine cloud and AI infrastructure with renewable energy systems and an expanded fibre-optic network, aligning with the state’s goal of developing 6 gigawatts of data centre capacity by 2029. To attract global investors, the government has been offering subsidised land and power, a policy Naidu said was designed to make Andhra “a preferred destination for next-generation technologies.”
Naidu also cited ArcelorMittal’s partnership with Greenko Group to develop a $0.6 billion renewable energy project in the state, combining solar, wind, and hydro-pumped storage to deliver round-the-clock green power. The project will supply 250 megawatts of renewable electricity annually to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s Hazira plant under a 25-year off-take agreement, cutting carbon emissions by about 1.5 million tonnes a year.
The steelmaker is also establishing an integrated plant at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district with a total investment of ₹1.47 trillion and a production capacity of 17.8 million tonnes per annum, according to Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharat. He said the project, which will create around 100,000 jobs, was finalised through the efforts of IT Minister N. Lokesh, who heads the state government’s investment task force.
“These projects show how swiftly we can move from approval to execution,” Naidu said. “Once investors decide to join us, it becomes a joint effort between the government and the investor, a win-win situation for both.”
He added that real-time governance and digital integration are key pillars of Andhra Pradesh’s growth strategy. “Now we are all in an inspiring time. Artificial Intelligence is the reality. All data, government, welfare, personal, and satellite, is integrated. I can predict crop output and soil conditions, and plan marketing. Even health services and consultations are being offered digitally,” Naidu said.
He also spoke about the global Telugu community, calling it one of the world’s most dynamic and influential networks. “From the beginning, I asked that one family should have one IT professional. That has changed lives. Now I am creating non-resident Telugu community chapters everywhere. We are training them to become entrepreneurs."
Naidu’s visit comes ahead of the Vishakhapatnam Partnership Summit, scheduled for next month, which aims to bring together investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore new opportunities across green energy, digital transformation, logistics and sustainable development.
