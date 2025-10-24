Chandrababu Naidu calls Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir ‘unique success story’

One of the most extraordinary experiences of my life: Andhra Pradesh CM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the ongoing week-long Diwali celebrations and described it as “one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life”.
Naidu, on a three-day visit to the UAE, was visibly overwhelmed after witnessing the intricately hand-carved motifs in the Middle East’s first traditional stone Hindu temple.
“This is what youth need – to see our values presented in a way they understand,” he said during a stop at the ‘Divine Eye’ sculpture, a symbolic design element offering panoramic views of the Mandir.
The Chief Minister was given a guided tour by Brahmaviharidas Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, who briefed him on the design, construction and cultural features of the temple. Naidu said the Mandir demonstrated how faith could be expressed through modern techniques without losing traditional values.
Naidu was touched when a South Indian devotee said he had visited the Mandir more than a hundred times, calling it “his home”. He noted that the complex had become “a cultural bridge” for Indian expats in the UAE.
Inside the main shrine area, Naidu offered prayers and met volunteers and artisans involved in the Mandir’s construction. He hailed Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the BAPS’ late spiritual leader, who envisioned the temple project.
“The words of the truly great are always fulfilled,” Naidu said.
The Mandir integrates teachings of peace across civilisations, promoting unity beyond religion or nationality. Moved by the Mandir’s message of peace and harmony, Naidu termed it a “unique success story”.
“This has been an extraordinary experience in my lifetime. I have seen many achievements, but today what I witnessed here is truly unbelievable,” he said.
Naidu appreciated the generosity of the UAE leaders and the role of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BAPS in making the Mandir possible.
“I have seen many success stories, but this is a unique success story. In just five years, you have achieved something that will live in history and live as a legacy,” he said.
“What is most remarkable is how you brought consensus among all the rulers. Every ruler appreciated your suggestion and gave their permission. I can only imagine the effort and the faith it took – truly, a miracle.”
Naidu added that the project reflected collaboration between cultures and nations. “You have combined faith with technology, tradition with modernity, and a vision that unites humanity – beyond religion, beyond region,” he said.
The Mandir, inaugurated last year, is hosting a week-long Diwali celebration concluding with the grand Maha Annakut on Saturday and Sunday (9am to 9pm). The temple has urged all devotees to register online at mandir.ae/book-visit before their visit.
