Chandrababu Naidu calls Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir ‘unique success story’

Naidu was touched when a South Indian devotee said he had visited the Mandir more than a hundred times, calling it “his home”. He noted that the complex had become “a cultural bridge” for Indian expats in the UAE.

Inside the main shrine area, Naidu offered prayers and met volunteers and artisans involved in the Mandir’s construction. He hailed Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the BAPS’ late spiritual leader, who envisioned the temple project.

“The words of the truly great are always fulfilled,” Naidu said.