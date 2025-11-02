Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir’s Diwali dazzles 60,000 visitors with Burj Khalifa, Emirates replicas

Traditional dances and soulful music marked festive celebrations
The week-long Diwali celebrations at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi drew more than 60,000 visitors, transforming the region’s first traditional Hindu stone temple into a dazzling hub of light, devotion, and unity.
Festivities began with Dhanteras on October 18, followed by Diwali on October 20, the ancient Vedic ceremony of Annakut (October 22) and culminated in the grand Maha Annakut on October 25-26, featuring hundreds of vegetarian delicacies offered in gratitude and devotion.
The temple, which welcomed visitors of all faiths and nationalities, became a beacon of joy and community spirit throughout the week.
One of the highlights was the spectacular Maha Annakut offering, where sweets and savoury dishes were artistically arranged into intricate replicas of UAE landmarks including the Burj Khalifa, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, and even an Emirates aircraft – captivating visitors with their craftsmanship and symbolism.
The Mandir also hosted cultural performances, with traditional dances and soulful music celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and goodness over ignorance.
“We were honoured to welcome esteemed guests, dignitaries, and well-wishers from across the UAE who joined us in celebrating Diwali and Maha Annakut,” the Mandir said in a statement. “Their presence reflected the spirit of unity, respect, and harmony that both Diwali and the Mandir stand for.”
Extending heartfelt gratitude to devotees, volunteers, and visitors, the Mandir described the celebrations as a true festival of harmony, hope, and togetherness, echoing the UAE’s message of cultural coexistence.
