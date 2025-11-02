Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir’s Diwali dazzles 60,000 visitors with Burj Khalifa, Emirates replicas

Festivities began with Dhanteras on October 18, followed by Diwali on October 20, the ancient Vedic ceremony of Annakut (October 22) and culminated in the grand Maha Annakut on October 25-26, featuring hundreds of vegetarian delicacies offered in gratitude and devotion.

The temple, which welcomed visitors of all faiths and nationalities, became a beacon of joy and community spirit throughout the week.