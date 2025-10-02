At one point, Harjeet Kaur is seen picking up a steel glass, striking Gurbajan Kaur twice with it before throwing it to the ground. Later, she pushes her mother-in-law again.

The video begins with Harjeet Kaur dragging her mother-in-law, Gurbajan Kaur, by the hair . When her son begs her to let go of his grandmother, she does so briefly but continues to hit and abuse the elderly woman.

In an attempt to defend herself, Gurbajan Kaur tries to push her daughter-in-law away with her leg, but Harjeet grabs it and slaps her twice. The elderly woman is heard crying out loudly.

He also shared other videos, including one showing Harjeet Kaur hitting her husband with a slipper and another in which he himself appears to have been locked inside a room, allegedly to prevent him from reaching his grandmother.

“I recorded the incident on camera as proof. My mother once filed a complaint against me as well and has threatened to take revenge and repeat her actions,” Charatveer said.

Charatveer Singh, the boy who filmed the video, told police that his mother regularly beat and abused his grandmother when under the influence of alcohol. He also alleged that she assaulted him and his father. When he took the video to the police, officers questioned why he had not intervened instead of recording the incident.

In her complaint to police, Gurbajan Kaur, a widow, alleged that Harjeet had been pressuring her to transfer all her property and had a “long history of physical assault,” often documented by her grandson.

