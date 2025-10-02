GOLD/FOREX
Punjab woman assaults elderly mother-in-law on camera; grandson records and gives video to police

Grandmother alleges pressure over property transfer; police issue warning

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
At one point, Harjeet Kaur is seen picking up a steel glass, striking Gurbajan Kaur twice with it before throwing it to the ground. Later, she pushes her mother-in-law again.
Dubai: A disturbing video from Punjab’s Gurdaspur has gone viral, showing a woman allegedly assaulting her elderly mother-in-law while her young son can be heard pleading with her to stop.

The video begins with Harjeet Kaur dragging her mother-in-law, Gurbajan Kaur, by the hair. When her son begs her to let go of his grandmother, she does so briefly but continues to hit and abuse the elderly woman.

At one point, Harjeet Kaur is seen picking up a steel glass, striking Gurbajan Kaur twice with it before throwing it to the ground. Later, she pushes her mother-in-law again.

In an attempt to defend herself, Gurbajan Kaur tries to push her daughter-in-law away with her leg, but Harjeet grabs it and slaps her twice. The elderly woman is heard crying out loudly.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, when Harjeet Kaur allegedly caught her mother-in-law recording her assault.

Property issue

In her complaint to police, Gurbajan Kaur, a widow, alleged that Harjeet had been pressuring her to transfer all her property and had a “long history of physical assault,” often documented by her grandson.

Charatveer Singh, the boy who filmed the video, told police that his mother regularly beat and abused his grandmother when under the influence of alcohol. He also alleged that she assaulted him and his father. When he took the video to the police, officers questioned why he had not intervened instead of recording the incident.

“I recorded the incident on camera as proof. My mother once filed a complaint against me as well and has threatened to take revenge and repeat her actions,” Charatveer said.

He also shared other videos, including one showing Harjeet Kaur hitting her husband with a slipper and another in which he himself appears to have been locked inside a room, allegedly to prevent him from reaching his grandmother.

Police have issued a warning to Harjeet Kaur, according to an NDTV report.

