On Saturday around 3:50pm, police received a PCR call reporting the murders of Kusum Sinha, 63, and her daughter Priya Sehgal, 34. Officers rushed to the third-floor residence in Rohini’s Sector 17 and discovered the women lying in a pool of blood. Forensic experts and crime teams were immediately summoned to the scene.

According to The Times of India, the accused , Yogesh Sehgal, was arrested on Sunday in Rohini, where he was found roaming with his two sons after the brutal killings.

Dubai: A family birthday celebration in northwest Delhi spiralled into horror after a man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law with a pair of scissors following an argument over gifts exchanged between the two sides.

The call came from Megh Sinha, Kusum’s son, who said his mother had gone to Priya’s house on August 28 to attend the birthday party of her grandson, Chirag. “A dispute erupted between Priya and her unemployed husband, Yogesh, over gifts exchanged between the families. My mother stayed back to help resolve the issue,” NDTV quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Police said Yogesh allegedly stabbed Priya in the neck with scissors late Saturday night after she made a remark about his family not bringing gifts. He then attacked his mother-in-law when she intervened. The couple had been married for 17 years and were known to quarrel frequently.

When Megh could not reach his mother by phone on August 30, he went to Priya’s house and found it locked, with blood stains visible near the door. Breaking in, the family discovered the bodies.

Megh recalled finding the house in complete disarray, with belongings scattered across the floor. “When I lifted my mother, I saw deep injuries on her throat and abdomen, blood flowing from the wounds. I immediately called police,” he said.

Relatives described the killings as incomprehensible. “Everybody has fights in a marriage. But who kills their wife and mother-in-law like this? It is so inhuman,” Priya’s brother Himalaya told PTI.

“After committing the crime, Yogesh tried to clean up the blood, locked the door, and waited for his sons to return from school,” investigators told PTI. When the boys came home, he allegedly confessed to the killings and attempted to flee with them. Police apprehended him before he could escape.

