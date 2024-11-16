Boxing champ Mary Kom speaks out on divorce: ‘The man I trusted wasn’t what I believed’

Olympic medallist opens up on her painful divorce and near bankruptcy
Six-time world champion and Olympic medallist Mary Kom has spoken publicly about the “darkest phase” of her life, revealing a painful divorce, near bankruptcy, and emotional collapse. The 43-year-old said she decided to break her silence after online slander made a “mockery” of her situation, according to a PTI report.
“I have been called greedy by people who know nothing about what I went through,” Mary Kom told PTI. She confirmed her separation from husband Onler, which occurred over two years ago, shocking family and friends alike.
She recounted, “Things were fine while I was competing and had little involvement in finances. But after an injury before the 2022 Commonwealth Games, I realised I was living a lie. The man I trusted was not what I believed him to be.”
Mary Kom alleged that Onler misused her assets, taking loans and mortgaging property she had purchased herself. “He borrowed money from locals in Churachandpur, and to recover it, they seized the land through underground groups,” she was quoted as saying. Onler, however, has denied any wrongdoing.
The boxer expressed frustration at false reports painting her as greedy or manipulative. “Things discussed privately are being fed to tabloids to make me the villain. My character is being questioned. What is the point of my achievements? I’ve been left broken, yet I can’t even grieve because of my four children and dependent parents,” Mary Kom said.
She stressed she does not wish to pursue legal action but wants the media and public to “leave me alone, stop slandering me.”
Now based in Faridabad, Mary Kom focuses on her children—three sons, including twins, and a daughter—and rebuilding her finances through endorsements and appearances. “You can’t stay down when you have children. You have to pick yourself up,” she said.
Boxing legend Mary Kom, often called the ‘Magnificent Mary,’ was recently spotted in Dubai, which she playfully called her “second home.” The Olympic medallist seemed excited to be back in the city, sharing on social media: “Come to Boxing! Mary Kom is ready anytime, anywhere, anyplace.
Dubai, get ready!” Fans in the UAE are thrilled at the prospect of seeing the boxing icon in action, whether for training sessions, appearances, or events, as she continues to inspire with her energy and unstoppable spirit
Nicknamed ‘Magnificent Mary’ by the international boxing body, Mary Kom is India’s most successful boxer. Her career includes a world title just months after returning from a two-year maternity break in 2010, and her life was immortalised in a 2013 biopic starring Priyanka Chopra.
“But I fight on. My life is one long boxing bout, it seems. God is there; He will give me strength, hopefully,” she told PTI, reflecting her enduring spirit beyond the ring.
