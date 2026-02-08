'Mary Kom', 'The Family Man' actor Sunil Thapa dies at 68, Bollywood actors pay tribute

Celebs Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanka Chopra share emotional tributes to Sunil Thapa
Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, known for his work in Indian and Nepali cinema, has died at the age of 68. Thapa, who appeared in Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom and the Amazon series The Family Man, passed away on Saturday in Kathmandu.
According to NDTV, citing sources, Thapa returned from a shoot and went to sleep. He was found unconscious the following morning and was taken to Norvic Hospital, where doctors conducted an electrocardiogram and declared him dead. Hospital officials have reported cardiac arrest as the suspected cause.
Colleagues and fans across India and Nepal have mourned Thapa’s passing. Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote on Instagram,
“It’s so sad. God bless your soul sir. My 3rd season TFM memories will live forever because of you.”
Priyanka Chopra, his Mary Kom co-star, shared an emotional tribute, remembering Thapa as her “Coach Sir.” She credited him for supporting her through one of the toughest periods of her life, following the loss of her father, Ashok Chopra.
“Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories. Gone too young but never forgotten,” Chopra wrote.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also extended condolences, calling Thapa’s role as Rate Kaila in the 1991 cult classic Chino “an indelible mark on Nepali cinema.”
Before acting, Thapa began his career as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s, working with leading fabric brands. He was a sports enthusiast and played football for Bombay clubs, and also worked as a photojournalist for JS Magazine, covering events including the Bhutan Coronation in 1974. Born in Dang, Nepal, Thapa acted in over 300 Nepali films.
