Brad Arnold, lead singer of Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, dies at 47

Arnold’s hits like ‘Kryptonite’ and ‘When I’m Gone’ defined mainstream rock

AP
Vocalist Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down holds a fan's "I Love Jesus" hat while the band performs on "FOX and Friends" outside of FOX Studios on July 29, 2011 in New York City.
AFP

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47, months after announcing a Stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis.

The band said in a statement that Arnold “passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

Formed in Mississippi in 1995, 3 Doors Down received a Grammy nomination in 1999 for their breakout hit Kryptonite, which Arnold wrote at 15 during a math class. Their debut album, The Better Life, sold over 6 million copies, and the band earned a second Grammy nomination in 2003 for When I’m Gone.

Arnold “helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting,” the band said, noting that his lyrics resonated with everyday listeners.

Over their career, 3 Doors Down released six albums, most recently Us And The Night in 2016. Popular singles included Loser, Duck and Run, and Be Like That, which featured on the 2001 film American Pie 2 soundtrack.

Arnold shared in 2011 that he felt fortunate to have built a long-lasting career in music. The band also performed at the first inauguration concert of President Donald Trump in 2017.

He publicly announced his cancer diagnosis in May last year, revealing that clear cell renal carcinoma had spread to his lungs, forcing the band to cancel a summer tour.

“His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on,” the band said.

