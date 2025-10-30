Health experts are calling it downright dangerous as it can cause muscle loss
How far would you go for a Porsche? In China, one gym thinks 50 kilos is a fair trade. A fitness centre in Binzhou, Shandong province, has launched a jaw-dropping weight-loss challenge: drop 50kg in three months and you’ll drive home in a Porsche Panamera. Yes, that luxury car worth about 1.1 million yuan (US$155,000).
Sounds tempting—until you do the math. That’s about half a kilo a day.
The gym’s coach, Wang, insists the challenge is real, according to South China Morning Post. For a 10,000-yuan (US$1,400) entry fee, participants get meals, accommodation, and what’s described as an “enclosed” training setup. Translation: bootcamp from your worst fitness nightmare. Oh, and that Porsche...is the owner’s used 2020 ride, not a brand-new prize.
However, health experts are calling it downright dangerous, as quoted by SCMP. Dr Zeng, a Weibo-famous surgeon with 3.5 million followers, warned that such drastic weight loss leads to more harm than good—muscle loss, hormonal chaos, and serious health risks.
It’s less a weight-loss dream and more a marketing masterclass.
