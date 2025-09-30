7–8 cups of coffee, tea and water could help you live longer. Here's how

It’s not just how much you drink — it’s the mix
What if the secret to a longer, healthier life was sitting in your mug — or glass? A massive new study in the British Journal of Nutrition suggests it might be. Researchers analysed data from over 182,000 UK adults to untangle the effects of the world’s three most popular beverages: coffee, tea, and water. Their finding: The right mix of these drinks could be key to living longer.
According to the study, 7 to 8 drinks per day — a combination of coffee, tea, and water — is associated with the lowest risk of death. But here’s the twist: It’s not just about guzzling coffee or sipping tea in isolation. The study found that a balanced combination of coffee and tea, in roughly a 2:3 ratio, delivers the most protective benefits, especially when total fluid intake hits that 7–8 drink sweet spot.
Respiratory disease mortality dropped a 72% for the coffee-tea mix.
Digestive disease deaths fell 65%, one of the strongest protective effects observed.
All-cause mortality, cancer, and cardiovascular deaths also saw meaningful reductions.
In short, a little coffee, a little tea, and plenty of water might be your best defense.
It’s not just how much you drink — it’s the mix. The study used a sophisticated “compositional data analysis framework” to model what happens when you swap one beverage for another. The results were clear: when you meet your total fluid needs, replacing some water with a mix of coffee and tea is linked to the lowest mortality risk.
Too few drinks: No advantage. Fewer than four drinks per day, and swapping water for coffee or tea doesn’t make a difference — caffeine’s dehydrating effects can offset any potential benefits. Too many? Exceeding nine drinks per day could even increase cardiovascular risk.
Unlike previous research that often looked at coffee or tea in isolation, this study accounts for what these drinks replace. After all, is that morning latte healthier because it’s coffee — or because it replaces a sugary soda? By examining all three beverages together, researchers provide a more practical guide for everyday life.
Total intake matters most: Aim for 7–8 drinks daily.
Balance is key: Coffee and tea in a 2:3 ratio provide the strongest protection.
Moderation still rules: Less than four drinks doesn’t help; more than nine could harm.
So next time you reach for your morning coffee or afternoon tea, remember: it’s not just a pick-me-up — it might just be a life-extender.
