The success of branded residences revealed a demand for the Rove brand that extends beyond traditional hospitality . "We saw how many people were having extended stays in our hotels, so it seemed like a natural transition," according to Paul Bridger, CEO of Rove Hotels. Developed by Rove Hotels in partnership with IRTH Group, the office project offers fully furnished modular offices starting from 50 square metres alongside wellness facilities typically found in luxury hotels. HQ by Rove is scheduled for handover in Q1 2029.

HQ by Rove, launching in Business Bay, Dubai, is the latest offering from the Emaar and Meraas co-owned hospitality brand. Rove, a fuss-free hotel chain in the mid-scale segment, fresh off from its foray into the branded residences segment , is now bringing hotel-style amenities to the corporate world – a move its CEO is calling ‘a natural transition’.

"We have a lot of people who work in hotels who are not guests. We have people using our meeting spaces that enjoy the casual, more casual service than you get in an ultra-luxury product," said Bridger.

“We've launched just under 2,000 branded residences in the last two years, which pretty much sold out. We could have sold probably 10,000 had we had the units.”

He identified a fundamental workplace challenge driving the concept. "The workspace has been challenged, and leaders have got to really motivate their team to want to be in the office, to connect in the office," he explained.

The timing aligns with Dubai’s commercial real estate needs. "What we see in Dubai, particularly, is they’re attracting new businesses, startups – there's a lot of business coming to the UAE. Very business-friendly," Bridger said.

"The furniture in the units is modular, so if you want to set up in a boardroom style or have different people working in different spaces, the furniture allows you to do that," he explained.

"Here, we're offering modular, fully furnished offices from 50 square metres, which means a startup with four, five, or six employees can now have quality space with the same facilities that you'd normally see in a Grade A office space."

The project targets startups, SMEs, and larger corporations. "Typically, big companies will be able to take a floor or five floors of an office block and fit it out their own way," Bridger said.

"We want to give our team the facilities to complement that hard work," Bridger said. "They need to relax; they need to be able to meet in good spaces."

The amenities reflect Rove's roots in hospitality. Every two floors connect through an atrium featuring meeting spaces and co-working areas. The standout feature: a coffee-serving lift. "You press the button, you press cappuccino or latte or whatever, and the lift will come down – it'll open up and the barista will deliver your coffees," Bridger revealed.

Separately, Bridger confirmed that Rove's hotel operations continue performing well. "We're trading significantly up year on year. Our recent opening on Al Marjan Island has been a huge success – the hotel's trading currently over 80 per cent occupancy and it's only been open a few months."

Whilst Rove Hotels sees "sizeable" potential for similar developments, Bridger said the focus remains on the flagship project. "This is a first. We'll see what happens in the future – I'm sure there's demand for this type of product."

"We see two main markets – the end-user market where a company might want to buy their own office, and investors that want to take the office and put it into the market," he explained. "Having a brand like Rove brings longevity. We're a local brand, backed by big players, so in 10 years' time your product is still going to be in excellent condition."

