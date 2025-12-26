Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach countdown to a spectacular 2026

Indulge in an exquisite feast to conclude this year and begin 2026
Bid a fond farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 in star-studded style at Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, Dubai’s award-winning urban lifestyle, family-friendly destination and celebrate New Year’s Eve with your closest friends and family under the stars.
Upon arrival, guests are welcomed through a dazzling star-themed archway leading to a dedicated photo booth, setting the tone for an evening filled with memorable moments.
Indulge in an exceptional culinary journey beginning with an exquisite selection of salads and appetisers, including Crab & Mango Salad, Foie Gras on Brioche, Lobster & Crab Vol-au-Vents, freshly made crispy tempuras, grilled scallops, Mini Beef Wellington bites, Truffle Mac & Cheese bites, Middle Eastern mezzeh, freshly prepared sushi rolls, dim sum, and a grand charcuterie board complemented by homemade chutneys.
A striking ice-carving display showcases premium seafood delights, featuring king prawns, poached crab, lobster tails, mussels, clams, and freshly shucked oysters, served with an array of sauces and herb oils.
Main courses are equally indulgent, with carving stations offering roasted beef striploin and roasted turkey, alongside live grill stations serving chicken shish kebabs, king prawns, lobster tails, salmon fillets, koftas, and more. Guests can personalise their dishes at the live pasta station, choosing from a variety of pastas, sauces, and preparations, complemented by dedicated Indian, vegetarian, vegan, and international stations.
End the year on a sweet note with an elaborate dessert buffet featuring Pear Caramel Mille-Feuille, Truffle Bon Bons, Chocolate Domes, Berry Pavlova Bites, Tropical Mango Clafoutis, Cranberry White Chocolate Cheesecake, Mini Chestnut Éclairs, Christmas Fruit Panna Cotta, Spiced Pear & Almond Tart and more.
As midnight approaches, celebrate with sparklers in hand, dancing under the stars on the pool terrace while enjoying spectacular Marina fireworks.
New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is available at The Talk restaurant on Wednesday, 31st December, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is priced at AED 1,245 per adult with soft beverages, AED 1,485 with house beverages, and AED 622 per child between 6 to 12 years.
For more information on the above Festive dining offers call or WhatsApp 050 640 6388 email dining.jumeirahbeach@movenpick.com or visit our website
Begin 2026 with a spread of your favourite breakfast selections, served late in the morning, to allow friends and families to create special memories.
Indulge in a spread of cold cuts, continental breakfast spreads, salads, made-to-order egg stations including Eggs Benedict, a magnificent display of signature Movenpick Healthy Shots along with live station of Muesli with granola and different types of yoghurt, hot and cold mezzehs, morning bakeries and live station of freshly made pancakes and waffles.
The Lazy Breakfast buffet is available from 7 a.m. until noon at The Talk restaurant, and is priced at AED 145 per adult, AED 72 per child between 6 and 12 years, while children below 6 years dine for free.
